Toys"R"Us Announces Geoffrey's World Tour

New Global Campaign Unites Children Across the U.S.A., Europe, Asia, Middle East, South Africa, Australia and More

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toys"R"Us, the world's leading authority in toys, unveiled plans today for Geoffrey's World Tour, the brand's first 360-degree global marketing campaign set to launch in June. The new campaign will follow beloved Toys"R"Us mascot Geoffrey the GiraffeTM as he embarks on a world tour beginning at the Toys"R"Us global flagship in the U.S.A., followed by planned visits and activations in London, Madrid, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Dubai, and markets across greater China, Japan and southeast Asia.

Geoffrey's World Tour logo Toys"R"Us announces new global campaign - Geoffrey's World Tour - starting at the toy brand's global flagship store at American Dream.

Each stop on Geoffrey's World Tour will be hosted by a local Toys"R"Us child ambassador and feature in-store, e-commerce and social media activations, including a sweepstakes to win a shopping spree for consumers. The campaign will culminate with the launch of a global YouTube series that captures each of Geoffrey's visits from the child ambassador perspectives. In the series, Geoffrey will be shown with the ambassadors in their city as they share kid-friendly fun facts about their communities, and experience at the Toys"R"Us store event.

"Toys"R"Us transcends cultures through a love of toys and play that we embrace as a brand worldwide," stated Kim Miller, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Toys"R"Us. "As Geoffrey visits many of our key global markets, our cherished mascot will be welcomed by generations of adults who affectionately remember him from childhood and their children who are eager to show off the cities they live in and their local Toys"R"Us Stores. It's the magic you remember delivered in a dynamic, modern way."

"Since opening our first store in Singapore nearly 40 years ago, Toys"R"Us Asia is proud to be a trusted partner to families, supporting the healthy growth and development of children in 10 markets across the region today," said Jo Hall, Chief Commercial Officer, Toys"R"Us Asia. "Geoffrey the Giraffe has always played a leading role in bringing the excitement of our brand to life for parents and children alike, so we're thrilled to be hosting Geoffrey here in Asia as part of his magical World Tour, helping to spread the joy of play and fueling the imagination of children everywhere."

Geoffrey's World Tour campaign will serve as the cornerstone in a series of several global brand initiatives including the formation of the Toys"R"Us Kids World Council which will launch in 2023 and cement a child's point-of-view into all brand positioning and content around products, celebrations, advocacy and more.

The Toys"R"Us brand – with its famous jingle "I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys"R"Us kid" and mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe – is synonymous with the joys of childhood for millions around the world. Today, Toys"R"Us has a vibrant business that generates more than $2 billion USD in global retail sales annually through 900 branded global stores outside the U.S. and e-commerce businesses in 25+ countries. With more than 400 Toys"R"Us shop-in-shops set to open in Macy's stores throughout the U.S., the brand will grow its footprint 50% by the end of 2022.

To get updates on Geoffrey's World Tour, follow @toysrus on Instagram or sign-up for our newsletter on toysrus.com .

ABOUT TOYS"R"US®

For more than 70 years, Toys"R"Us has been a global leader in the toy category celebrating the joys of childhood and play with kids of all ages. Geoffrey the Giraffe, the beloved mascot of Toys"R"Us for more than 50 years, is adored by millions of kids and their families around the world. This brand power remains as Toys"R"Us generates more than US$2 billion in global retail sales annually through 900 branded stores and e-commerce businesses in 25+ countries. In March 2021, WHP Global , a leading global brand management firm acquired the Toys"R"Us brand. In August 2021, Macy's announced a strategic partnership with WHP Global to offer Toys"R"Us's expansive assortment online at macys.com/toysrus and bring retail shops back to American consumers in all Macy's stores in 2022. Macy's will provide inventory and digital fulfillment for the brand's flagship e-commerce website toysrus.com .

ABOUT TOYS"R"US ASIA LIMITED

Toys"R"Us is Asia's leading retailer of toys, games, leisure equipment and educational products, as well as baby essentials as part of its Babies"R"Us brand. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company operates over 460 stores with more than 10,000 team members across Asia, including Brunei, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand – and licenses more than 85 stores in the Philippines and Macau. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us offer a carefully selected range of quality local and international brands, innovative and exclusive products, engaging loyalty programs and an interactive in-store experience that fuel a child's imagination and inspire learning through play.

Media Contact

Toys"R"Us/WHP Global

Jaime Cassavechia

[email protected]

646-701-7041

Toys"R"Us Asia Limited

Ron Christianson

[email protected]

+852 6018 8085

Toys"R"Us Asia Limited

Evelina Leung

[email protected]com

+852 2961 9699

SOURCE Toys"R"Us