TPC and WhiteSpace Health Announce Their Partnership for Revenue Cycle Comparative Analytics Platform (ReCAP) for Member Hospitals

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TPC and WhiteSpace Health announce their partnership to create a revenue cycle comparative analytics platform for TPC member hospitals located in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, and Colorado.

Through this collaborative effort, TPC members will benefit from the innovative development of a platform that will provide revenue cycle benchmarking capabilities at both the aggregate and individual facility level and allow for analysis across each member hospital and physician enterprise.

According to TPC's Vice President of Revenue Cycle, Cody Waldrop, "TPC's vision is to deliver a revenue cycle comparative analytics platform that helps establish benchmarks for our members to compare and share KPIs and best practices. WhiteSpace's ability to aggregate and normalize data from multiple organizations and multiple systems is critical to our objective of identifying opportunities for improvement. TPC's goal is to provide our members with accurate business intelligence and help them make informed decisions that lead to high financial performance alongside productive and efficient operations."

"WhiteSpace Health's AI based Revenue Intelligence Platform enables health system CFOs and COOs to manage and improve the financial performance of their organizations," states Gautam Char, President, and CEO of WhiteSpace Health. "Delivering fresh KPIs and comparative analytics across the varied hospital and practice health record systems of TPC members is critical to understanding and improving their performance. Even greater value can be realized from the platform through the identification and resolution of complex issues that directly lift and accelerate revenue. The ML engine and rules within our platform provide the knowledge needed to ensure conversion of denials to cash."

About TPC

TPC is a partnership of community-based healthcare providers that work together as a single system to aggregate business volume and leverage economies of scale without sacrificing individual independence or local ownership. By working through a committed platform, TCP drives collaboration and innovation across a range of clinical, operational, and economic areas enabling providers to maximize the financial and non-financial value they receive. TPC represents 16 acute care hospitals and approximately $1 billion in purchasing volume. TPC exists for the sole purpose of helping healthcare organizations remain strong and independent. For more information, visit www.tpc1.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/tpctogether.

About WhiteSpace Health

WhiteSpace Health is a deep analytics company whose Revenue Intelligence Platform supports the informational and decision-making needs across settings of care and scales to support some of the largest and most complex healthcare enterprises. The platform integrates with disparate systems to provide a unified enterprise dataset. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and proprietary methodologies, WhiteSpace Health securely delivers fresh, actionable insights that build organizational alignment through data, and support rapid decision making essential for resolving areas of revenue leakage, improving operational performance, uplifting revenue, and transforming the business. Additionally, new guided solutions enable both the prevention and resolution of denials, as well as predictive capabilities to reduce patient no-shows that drive higher provider utilization. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter or visit us at www.whitespacehealth.com.

