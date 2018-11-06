TPG Growth / Affinity Group, Marc Benioff, and Shasta Ventures Invest in Brandcast

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandcast, the leading Website Cloud for Enterprise, today announced $18 million in Series A-1 funding. The round was co-led by TPG Growth-backed Affinity Group, Marc Benioff, and Shasta Ventures.

Proceeds of the funding will be used to accelerate the growth of Brandcast's cloud-based technology platform for creating and managing large portfolios of enterprise-grade websites. Leading brands in financial services, healthcare, commercial real estate, management consulting, food and beverage, insurance and distribution have adopted the Brandcast Website Cloud for scaling hundreds to thousands of new websites and other digital experiences in record time.

"One of the core objectives of digital transformation is to revolutionize the customer journey," said Richard Yanowitch, Chairman and CEO of Brandcast. "The new customer journey is entirely mobile and web-based and consists of unique digital experiences at every stage of customer engagement. These new customer experiences must be visually stunning, highly interactive, brand-forward, and readily personalized. The only way to accomplish this at scale is with a radically new technology architecture - hence the Brandcast Website Cloud for Enterprise. We are thrilled to have Affinity Group join us on our journey. With hundreds of major brands and deep operational expertise, Affinity Group will help Brandcast rapidly scale our business and platform adoption."

Brandcast's Website Cloud for Enterprise consolidates the entire website workflow from design, content creation and editing, to hosting, management and analytics - all on a single collaborative system that can scale to unlimited numbers of websites and users. Brandcast's comprehensive platform provides an unparalleled birds-eye view into your entire web presence - where you can see all of your websites, users, digital content, brand assets, and platform activity in one place. The Website Cloud is design-driven, code-free, built for enterprise, and run by marketers. It frees-up precious developer and IT resources from the traditional nightmare of website design and production.

"TPG Growth and Affinity Group selectively invests in transformative marketing and communications companies," said Bill McGlashan, CEO of TPG Growth. "Marc is someone I've known and worked with for some time. He is a visionary for enterprise solutions designed to help companies connect with customers. We believe Brandcast addresses a critical digital marketing challenge facing many organizations."

About Brandcast

Brandcast powers customized Website Clouds for the world's leading enterprises. Brandcast's technology allows digital teams to execute the entire website workflow - prototyping, design, content editing, and site management - from a single, cloud-based platform. Based in San Francisco, Brandcast is backed by Marc Benioff, TPG Growth-backed Affinity Group, Shasta Ventures, Buchannan Investments, and Correlation Partners. Brandcast's mission is to accelerate digital transformation by revolutionizing how organizations create and manage digital experiences for their most valued audiences. For more information, visit www.brandcast.com

About Affinity Group

Affinity Group, backed by TPG Growth, invests and partners with marketing and communications companies designed to address modern challenges . Affinity advises growth companies on trajectory-changing marketing initiatives, helps connect innovative marketing solutions with growing companies that need them, and selectively invests in these marketing solutions – especially at the earlier stages of their evolution. Our practice also includes advising investors on how best to understand the brand performance, risks, and digital content opportunities of potential and existing investments. For more information, visit www.affinitygroup.co

