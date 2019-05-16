TPG's Powerful Web Accessibility Tool Now Available to the Public for Free

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of the leading global accessibility solutions provider, The Paciello Group (TPG) – a Vispero company – have been enjoying the benefits of the professional-level accessibility tool, ARC Toolkit, for years. Today, on Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we are excited to announce its release to the public. ARC Toolkit is a powerful single page scanner that identifies accessibility issues on a webpage and provides recommendations for addressing them. It is designed to help developers make web pages more accessible to people with disabilities and improve conformance to the WCAG 2.1 Level A and AA guidelines.

ARC Toolkit complements the website accessibility monitoring and analytics capabilities of TPG's ARC platform, sharing the same robust rules for detecting accessibility errors. Deployed as a convenient Chrome extension, ARC Toolkit is a must-have tool for developers to create websites that are accessible to everyone.

"There are a variety of accessibility validation tools in the marketplace but none that we believe have the power of ARC Toolkit," says Kathy Wahlbin, General Manager of TPG and a thought leader in the field of accessibility. "We feel this tool is important to advance our mission of making a more accessible web, so we're making it available for public use. What better time to do that than on Global Accessibility Awareness Day."

TPG is excited for the public to experience this new and exciting tool for helping make the web accessible to everyone.

Learn more about ARC Toolkit at www.paciellogroup.com/toolkit or download it from the Google Chrome store.

