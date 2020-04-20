TPO3, LLC, - "The Power of Three," has Developed and Introduces a Non-traditional approach to the Donation-Based, Crowdfunding Model with Guaranteed Backing

DACULA, Ga., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TPO3 recently debuted its unique and innovative digital approach to the world of crowdfunding, called "The Power of Three" (TPO3 – https://www.tpo3.com/). TPO3 is a crowdfunding platform that distinguishes itself from other crowdsourcing sites by requiring a single, one-time, initial donation from its users, called a Designated Donation™. This initial donation helps feed and grow a guaranteed donating pool from which all other platform users draw upon, based on a proprietary Automated AlgorithmTM portal, custom-designed for the site. Rather than waiting around, hoping to meet funding goals while frantically trying to self-advertise over social media, TPO3 platform users instead become part of a larger community, funding each other just by participating on the platform. The platform, combined with word-of-mouth advertising, supports users by taking on all advertising and promotional costs, building strength and momentum as it gains new users.

Mr. Ronnie Timmons

"We built TPO3 to serve and fund its platform users directly and it is the gold standard for an entirely new crowdfunding platform model," said TPO3 Founder, Ronnie Timmons. "I know how frustrating current crowdsourcing can be. People are in desperate need for help, so they create profiles, establish funding goals, then pour their hearts out publicly asking for assistance on social media sites. Only to then discover that limited advertising and not meeting funding goals leave them with far less than what they require. It's utterly heartbreaking. And that's why I've spent years working on TPO3, developing a perfect algorithm and platform design that feeds and sustains its users just by signing up and giving a single Designated Donation™."

The Power of Three: "Planting a Seed to Meet the Need"

Intended for a wide variety of funding needs: first responders, teachers, artists, entrepreneurs, healthcare needs, disaster assistance, and so on, TPO3 platform users register with the site, build their individual profiles, set a funding goal, and then make an initial Designated Donation™ to begin the process. The three-step registration is intended to be both user-friendly and intuitive:

Step One – Create a Campaign: Anyone with a worthy cause, purpose or entrepreneurial idea is welcome to list a project on the TPO 3 website, with a maximum funding goal of $300,000 . Then TPO3 evaluates each campaign for approval and alerts the platform user.

Anyone with a worthy cause, purpose or entrepreneurial idea is welcome to list a project on the TPO website, with a maximum funding goal of . Then TPO3 evaluates each campaign for approval and alerts the platform user. Step Two – Make a Designated Donation ™ : Through its portal, platform users are required to make a single, one-time donation to start their campaign. The initial donation amount is the same for every platform user's funding goal(s) placed within the Automated Algorithm TM .

Through its portal, platform users are required to make a single, one-time donation to start their campaign. The initial donation amount is the same for every platform user's funding goal(s) placed within the Automated Algorithm . Step Three – Receive Guaranteed Backing: The TPO3 platform then connects donors, collecting and distributing the funds on a schedule, based on chronological order. Platform users are guaranteed support until goals are funded as TPO3 aggressively advertises on their behalf.

"The heart of the TPO3 platform is the Designated Donation™," said Ronnie Timmons. "It allows users to enter a fair and balanced queue, which then begins to send users campaign funding based on the proprietary algorithm and the rate at which new users join the platform. Users are certainly encouraged to share with others who also have a need for their own campaigns, and we welcome it: word-of-mouth advertising is a powerful tool. Yet, TPO3 will also focus on rapidly raising brand awareness through its own targeted advertising and sustained media blitz."

About TPO3, LLC

TPO3 is a for-profit, donation-based, crowdfunding platform designed to give educators, first responders and other platform users the guaranteed backing needed to get their projects off the ground. TPO3's method invites participants to take an empirical approach to establishing their campaigns, by giving a single, initial Designated Donation™ to help ensure that their funding goals are met in an organized fashion. It's Crowdfunding OrganizedTM: built by platform users, sustained by platform users, and given power and momentum through word-of-mouth advertising and targeted TPO3 advertising. Learn more about the future of crowdfunding at: www.tpo3.com.

Media Contact:

Ronnie Timmons, Founder and CEO

404-291-6105

[email protected]

SOURCE TPO3, LLC