Tquila Automation opens new Global Service Delivery Center in Romania and appoints tech heavy-weight as country manager

BUCHAREST, Romania, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tquila Automation, a leading intelligent automation consultancy, announced the opening of a new Global Service Delivery Center in Bucharest, Romania, to meet the needs of a growing client base in North America and Europe.

Plans to open a new Global Service Delivery Center were accelerated following unprecedented client demand in North America and a multi-million-dollar investment from a new equity partner.

To lead the delivery center, Tquila Automation have hired ex-Cognizant leader Ana-Maria Masoud as country manager. Ana-Maria is an experienced consultant with over 20 years in digital consulting, transformation and innovation and most recently led digital sales and delivery departments at Cognizant and CGI.

Under Ana-Maria's leadership, the center will implement RPA and other emerging technology projects, like UiPath's Document Understanding, AI Center and Task and Process Mining, on behalf of Tquila Automation's clients across North America and Europe. In addition to the current team based in Romania, the center will create fifteen new permanent roles for UiPath specialist developers in H2 2022, with further expansion planned for 2023.

Tom Abbott, CEO & Co-Founder says, "We're very excited to expand our capabilities in Bucharest, home to some of the most experienced UiPath talent in the world and a perfect place to support our AMER and EMEA operations. Ana-Maria's leadership, the center will continue to uphold high service excellence standards and drive true customer success."

Ana-Maria Masoud, Country Manager, says "There are so many talented developers in Romania, and Tquila is already working with many of them. The talent pool in Romania is well-known across the globe for its innovative mindset, customer-centric approach, and strong technical skills. I am very excited and eager to grow our delivery center from Bucharest."

Apply to join Tquila's Bucharest office via LinkedIn.

