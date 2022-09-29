TRABLISA STRENGTHENS ITS PRESENCE IN PORTUGAL WITH THE ACQUISITION OF ESEGUR

Esegur is the leading security company and cash-in-transit operator in Portugal , where it began business in 1994.

PALMA DE MALLORCA, Spain, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trablisa is strengthening its presence in Portugal with the acquisition of Esegur, the country's leading security company and cash-in-transit operator. The Spanish company was already present in Portugal after it took over the Electronic Security Business Unit in Spain and Portugal from the Swedish multinational Gunnebo back in 2020. Trablisa is now reinforcing its position in the market with a strategic operation that will certainly determine the present and the future of the company. With this operation, Trablisa is also showing its commitment to meeting the needs of its customers in the Iberian Peninsula.

Trablisa's CEO Alberto Bordoy stated, "the acquisition of Esegur is an operation that is in line with the Strategic Plan we are developing with the deep commitment to becoming a leading global supplier of comprehensive security solutions in the Spanish and Portuguese market. The acquisition of Esegur, which is a top security company and cash-in-transit operator in the country, is strategic for the present and future of our company. And it helps us ensure that the comprehensive security requirements of our customers in the Iberian Peninsula are met". Alberto Bordoy added, "I would like to thank all the people who have participated in the negotiations and have supported us in bringing the operation to fruition".

About Trablisa

Trablisa is a 100% family business established in Palma (Balearic Islands, Spain) in 1975. It is approved by the Ministry of the Interior and registered with the Special Registry of Security Companies maintained by the Directorate General of the Police (Company No. 72). After more than 46 years in the market, it has grown to become one of the top three security companies in Spain, offering a wide range of services and comprehensive solutions in the safety and security field. The company is represented in Spain, Portugal and Mexico, and has more than 10,000 employees.

