Trace Labs will help make global economy work sustainably with OriginTrail Version 6

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Labs, a Web3 development company, is launching Version 6 of the open-source OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG) on December 15. A vastly more performant and versatile DKG introduces key advancements that will contribute to making the global economy work sustainably. To mark the occasion, they are hosting a public online event on December 15 at 17:00 CET (16:00 UTC/11:00 EST).

An example of the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph (DKG) in the pharmaceutical supply chain that connects and associates physical and digital assets. (PRNewsfoto/Trace Labs Ltd.)

OriginTrail links together two powerful technologies - blockchains, most widely known to underpin cryptocurrencies, and knowledge graphs, the intelligent data management component driving data platforms like Google, Amazon, and Facebook. Combining these two technologies makes the OriginTrail DKG a powerful open-source middleware that can organize a universe of real-world and digital assets alike (like supply chain data, consumer goods, or digital collectibles), turning them into discoverable and verifiable knowledge assets driving transparency and trust.

Global enterprises already create value with OriginTrail

Global enterprises are already using OriginTrail to create value for their ecosystems. For example, OriginTrail is enabling frictionless international trade for over 40% of US imports by fostering secure exchange of security audits within the SCAN Trusted Factory program. Another powerful use of OriginTrail is AidTrust , a product Trace Labs developed jointly with British Standards Institution (BSI), which brings visibility and trust to pharmaceutical supply chains by connecting data from manufacturers, NGOs, and in-country distribution networks.

Connecting the "old" and the "new" Internet

Trace Labs' latest Web3 tools that will officially launch on December 15 are vastly more performant than previous versions of the OriginTrail DKG and introduce additional functionalities such as interoperability with existing knowledge graphs, like the one developed by Google.

In the past, the largest Web2 organizations (e.g. Google, Amazon, Facebook, Netflix) have managed to generate enormous value for themselves by capturing tremendous amounts of data in their respective knowledge graphs. The latest release of the OriginTrail DKG brings the capability to generate and grow such value for the entire Web3 ecosystem. It also enables all of existing Web2 knowledge graphs to interoperate and extend their reach to Web3 assets using OriginTrail.

With improved capabilities, the OriginTrail DKG also becomes a powerful engine that can be used to organize blockchain data for seamless access by decentralized applications (e.g. Metaverse platforms). This enables development of new solutions and business models, based on interconnectivity, interoperability, and trust.

The technological advancement that the updated OriginTrail DKG brings, paves the way for the progression of Web3-based knowledge economy, in which growth is dependent on the quantity, quality, and accessibility of the information available, where transparency and trust are vital, and all data can be effectively turned into knowledge assets - a building block for human-centric artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

More about OriginTrail at https://origintrail.io .

More about Trace Labs at https://tracelabs.io .

Email Address: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1967791/DKG_in_the_Pharma_Supply_Chain.jpg

SOURCE Trace Labs Ltd.