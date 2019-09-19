Trace3 Board Chair Promoted To Focus On Client & Partner Engagement

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace3, a premier technology solutions provider for enterprise and commercial clients, announced today the promotion of Tyler Beecher to Chairman of the Board and the appointment of Rich Fennessy to Chief Executive Officer.

In their new roles, Beecher will focus on client, employee, and partner growth, while Fennessy will manage the overall strategy and performance of the business.

Under Beecher's leadership the past six years, Trace3 developed a unique, customer-centric culture that built long-lasting client relationships through an advanced technology focus. The brand cornerstones of culture and innovation allowed the business to flourish through a phase of double-digit, market-leading growth by ensuring consistent delivery of superior outcomes for clients, business partners, and employees. In 2018, the company enjoyed its best year ever, generating more than $1.0B in sales.

Fennessy brings a proven track record to Trace3 as a successful CEO, with 32 years of management experience in the technology industry. After 17 years at IBM, where he held several senior-level executive positions domestically and internationally, he served as an accomplished CEO of multiple technology companies, including Insight Enterprises, eInstruction, Fishnet Security, and most recently Kudelski Security. In his four years with Kudelski Security, Fennessy successfully transformed the company from a Switzerland-based startup into an international provider of cybersecurity solutions and award-winning managed security services.

"Rich's industry expertise and experience leading large technology businesses will help ensure our future success," said Beecher. "I am confident his presence on our strong leadership team will accelerate Trace3's strategic business expansion while protecting our unique and dynamic culture that attracts amazing people."

One of Trace3's core values is "essentialism" and focusing on what each individual does best. The promotion of Beecher will allow him to center his daily efforts on Trace3's clients, strategic partners, and teams, while turning over the operational leadership of the business performance and strategy to Fennessy.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Tyler and the Trace3 leadership team," said Fennessy. "I am certain that building on our unique Innovation and Advanced Technology Services, we will continue to differentiate ourselves in the market while scaling the business nationwide. Trace3's best days lie ahead."

The appointments take effect immediately. Both Beecher and Fennessy will spend the next 30 days engaging key leaders, partners, and clients to develop short- and mid-term operational strategies.

ABOUT TRACE3

As the Transformative IT Authority, Trace3 is the premier technology solutions provider for enterprise and commercial clients. Trace3 empowers executives and their organizations to keep pace within the corporate IT landscape through the transformative power of Innovation. Trace3 provides access to emerging tech from Silicon Valley along with elite engineering that drives end-to-end solutions in cloud, data intelligence, security, and the data center. For more information, visit www.trace3.com .

