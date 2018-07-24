Trace3 Lauded at Cisco Partner Summit for Business Growth, Engineering Expertise in Datacenter Technologies

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace3, a pioneer in business transformation solutions, in conjunction with recently merged Data Strategy, today announced that the company took home four awards at the Cisco Partner Summit, which took place in Las Vegas, November 13-15, 2018.

Cisco recognized Trace3 for its continued business growth, engineering expertise across a broad spectrum of Cisco datacenter technologies and software services. Trace3 was awarded West Partner of the Year, West Architecture Excellence Partner of the Year, and Americas Data Center Partner of the Year. Data Strategy was awarded Software Partner of the Year for the Central Region.

At the invitation-only event, Trace3's Senior VP – Consulting Division, Tony Olzak, was invited by Cisco Cloud Solutions to speak at an Impact Session on multicloud at the 2018 Cisco Partner Summit. Tony was interviewed by Fabio Gori, Senior Director of Cloud Solutions Marketing at Cisco, and discussed his views related to cloud strategy as well as the complexity associated with multicloud operations.

"Multicloud brings with it a promise of greater flexibility, with the ability to respond and match various workloads and applications no matter where they are," Olzak explained. "However, it also brings significant issues with governance, security, and operational complexity. Innovation in simplifying multicloud operations was sorely needed. Cisco, with AWS have addressed this."

Over 250 people attended the session and it was later flanked by Cisco's Kip Compton, SVP, Cisco Cloud Platform and Solutions in an interview about The Cisco Hybrid Solution for Kubernetes on AWS.

"Data Strategy has prioritized the power of Software for client value and for the sticky, recurring value of this play vs hardware," said Chris Huff, Vice President of Services at Data Strategy. "Enterprise Agreements are more and more a preferred consumption method for clients and Data Strategy is out in front here."

Together, Trace3 and Data Strategy have received multiple Cisco Partner awards over the past few years demonstrating their combined commitment to the partnership along with a focus to provide best in class Cisco solutions to clients.

"Customer Experience is about ensuring that clients derive the most value from Cisco's solutions through adoption execution paired with connection and alignment with the broader solution sets," said Kristin Struttmann, VP, Partner Management at Trace3.

Trace3 and Data Strategy hold CCIE's in Collaboration, Routing & Switching, Security, Service Provider, and Wireless. Both companies have maintained Cisco Gold Partner status for 8 years and provide around-the-clock Network Operations Center coverage for enterprise and commercial clients. They feature unparalleled engineering strength and the ability to bring emerging technologies to market, backed by expertise in core data center infrastructure and software, to solve challenging business problems in today's complicated and fast-paced IT environment.

About Data Strategy

Data Strategy is a technology solutions provider that specializes in integrating data center solutions in the mid-market and enterprise business segments. Data Strategy helps organizations leverage technology to meet business goals with an unbiased approach to technology and workload placement. Along the way, Data Strategy addresses the foundational aspects of IT, including Cloud, Data, Mobility and Security to ensure a customer's business is more secure, more flexible and more productive. Data Strategy is known for its top-notch engineering talent and maintains partnerships with leading information technology manufacturers across the globe. The company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. and maintains offices in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Lexington. Learn more at www.data-strategy.com.

About Trace3:

As a fully integrated Transformative IT Authority, Trace3 is the premier provider of IT solutions and consultation services. Through elite engineering and dynamic innovation, Trace3 empowers executives and organizations to keep pace with the fast-moving business landscape through the transformative power of IT. Please visit our website at www.Trace3.com.

Media contact:

Lumina Communications

Michael Gallo

212-239-8594

Trace3@luminapr.com

SOURCE Trace3

Related Links

http://www.trace3.com

