Traceable Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traceable, an application & API security platform for cloud-native applications, is proud to announce it has been honored by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine as the leader in next-gen in cybersecurity artificial intelligence.

In the past year as companies across industries were forced to take much of their operations online, APIs and microservices exploded, resulting in a massively increased attack surface. At the same time, the rapid pace of digital transformation meant security models for these new architectures are not able to keep up to date. Traceable enables security to keep up with engineering and the continuous pace of change and protect all applications from modern cybersecurity threats. Traceable is the first end-to-end application security monitoring platform which uses distributed tracing and unsupervised machine learning and artificial intelligence to continuously analyze data and decipher normal application behavior from abnormal activity.

"Modern applications, driven by the adoption of APIs, microservices, cloud services, and modern CD practices are complex and continuously changing, making it extremely hard for businesses to secure and protect them," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO of Traceable. "Traceable simplifies this process using machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze and understand these applications and the data associated with them to then decipher normal application behavior from anomalous behavior, allowing us to detect malicious attacks.. This recognition is important to us as it underscores our team's commitment to product innovation and ensuring our customers feel empowered to stop the next frontier of new and unknown attacks."

"Traceable embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. "There is a pressing need for advanced API-security solutions, like Traceable as traditional security solutions remain static and slow to react with new rules to constantly changing threats."

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Traceable

Traceable provides API and application security for cloud native applications, enabling security and engineering teams to keep up with the continuous pace of change enabled today with by the adoption of microservices, APIs, and rapid cloud adoption. Traceable applies the power of machine learning and distributed tracing to understand the DNA of the underlying APIs and applications, undertand how they are changing, and where there are anomalies in order to detect and block threats, making businesses more secure and resilient. Learn more at https://traceable.ai.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

SOURCE Traceable

Related Links

https://www.traceable.ai

