TraceAir Will Showcase New Site Work Estimating Tool at CONEXPO 2020
A novel tool will help grading contractors to run more accurate takeoffs and get precise quantities based on bid documents
Feb 04, 2020, 08:54 ET
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceAir will take part in CONEXPO 2020, North America's largest construction trade show, for the first time on March 10-14, 2020, to share TraceAir's vision of construction automation and announce a new Site Work Estimating Tool for grading contractors.
The brand-new tool on TraceAir's platform will help contractors to run takeoffs faster and more accurately, enabling them to bid on more jobs and seamlessly pass the bids they won to the field teams for execution. Currently in the final development stages, the tool will feature:
- Bid documents upload and processing
- Instant alignment of the original topo, design grade and all bid lineworks
- Automated boundary selections
- Calculating mass-grade cuts & fills, remedial, and pads&streets OX quantities within minutes
- Team collaboration
- Visualizing estimates and work sequences on a living map
- Reports and Exports
- Exporting takeoff numbers directly into bidding software and creating a self-explanatory PDF report for PMs
- Passing the bids for execution
- Field-friendly interface that helps foremen and superintendents make daily decisions based on the project estimations
"We are excited to join CONEXPO 2020 for the first time to announce the upcoming release of a Site Work Estimating Tool. Civil & remedial quantities, streets & pads OX, retaining walls, and trenches – this tool is a great step forward for us and for our clients who will be able to bid more jobs in less time by saving hours on running takeoffs. And we couldn't have imagined a better event to showcase the benefit of the tool to its potential users," says Dmitry Korolev, CEO at TraceAir Technologies. TraceAir welcomes all CONEXPO 2020 visitors at booth #B92719 to be the first to see the Site Work Estimating Tool demo. Alternatively, please request a call with a demo on TraceAir's website.
About TraceAir
TraceAir is a construction management software powered by drone data and AI to help clients complete projects on time and within budget. Unlike other software in the industry, TraceAir puts data analytics in the hands of field managers. The company empowers the largest land developers, home builders, geoengineers, and grading contractors in the U.S., including FivePoint, Independent Construction Co., ENGEO, and others, with efficient construction automation software.
For more information, please visit: Website, Blog, and Customer testimonials
About CONEXPO
Organized every 3 years in Las Vegas, CONEXPO-CON/AGG is North America's largest construction trade show representing asphalt, aggregates, concrete, earthmoving, lifting, mining, utilities and more. The next show featuring 2,800 exhibitors will be held March 10-14, 2020.
For more information, please visit: https://www.conexpoconagg.com/
