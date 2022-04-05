TraceLink Launches its Opus Compliance Framework with the Release of the Brazil Compliance Solution on the Opus Platform

The Opus™ Compliance Framework Enables Rapid Development of Compliance Solutions To Keep Pace With Increasing Country Mandates

BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc, the leading digital network platform company, announces the release of its Opus™ Compliance Framework with the release of the Brazil compliance solution on the Opus platform. The Opus Compliance Framework makes use of the Opus low-code platform and Opus Event Canonicals to accelerate the development of individual compliance applications. These efforts will reduce the effort of developing compliance applications by four times and also result in higher quality solutions by simplifying the overall compliance application architecture.

Over the next three years, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers face deadlines in over 30 markets for a combination of serialization, traceability, and government reporting. Leading Pharmaceutical Manufacturers have learned that addressing each market with individual solutions is not sustainable and will result in excess costs and potential supply chain delays. The Opus Compliance Framework was developed in recognition of the need for a single platform to manage global mandates. With the Opus platform, global Pharmaceutical Manufacturers maintain a single set of integrations to their ERP, WMS, and Packaging Line Systems and the Opus Compliance Framework manages the complex business logic of determining which market, which compliance report, when to send it, and how to send it to the regulatory authority. The Opus platform and its "Integrate Once, Interoperate with Everyone" capability enables rapid functionality deployments across Pharmaceutical Manufactures and their partners to keep pace with regulations that continuously change up to and after the deadline.

"TraceLink is the only company with a platform approach to compliance," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO at TraceLink. "The introduction of the Opus Compliance Framework with the release of our Brazil solution will enable our customers—over 900 pharmaceutical manufacturers, 3PLs, and contract partners—to quickly comply with new regulations and respond to regulatory changes while eliminating costly integration modifications and re-validation with trade partners."

Pharmaceutical manufacturers, from large multinationals to emerging companies launching products in multiple markets, can reduce their time, cost, and risk associated with meeting compliance mandates with TraceLink track-and-trace solutions. Contact TraceLink to learn more.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the only business network creation platform for building integrated business ecosystems with multienterprise applications. Business networks are the foundation of an Industry 4.0 digitalization strategy that delivers customer-centric agility and resiliency of the end-to-end supply network leveraging the collective intelligence of an industry. The TraceLink Opus Digital Network Platform enables speed of open innovation and implementation with a partner ecosystem for no-code and low-code development of solutions and applications. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com.

