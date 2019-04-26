Traci Dunne Leaves ISBA After 21 Years To Join APR

LONDON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising Production Resources (APR) has announced the appointment of Traci Dunne in a new global role as Strategic Consultant, supporting APR's growth in marketing services consulting across the globe.

Based in London, Traci brings over 20 years of experience at ISBA (The Incorporated Society of British Advertisers), providing consultancy to marketeers and procurement professionals. As a part of APR'S Global Production Community, she will help brands evaluate how to navigate today's increasingly complex creative production landscape.

Traci will work to deliver engaging workshops and webinars through APR's renowned Global Campus and Knowledge Center offerings; focused on informing and educating clients across all content production disciplines, as well as collaborating with industry bodies (such as ISBA, WFA, ACA and ANA) to develop whitepapers, supplier intelligence, and industry best practices.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining APR. Having spent many years as a trusted partner to ISBA members, I appreciate that APR's ethos is to help marketers determine what's best for their creative eco-system," said Traci Dunne, former Consultancy Manager at ISBA. "No company is better placed than APR to support brands looking to optimise their production approach whilst faced with more options than ever before. APR's passion, experience and geographic footprint is unique to the industry, making it an obvious choice for the next stage of my career."

"Hiring Traci is both hugely exciting and a validation of the unique position that APR occupies within the global advertising industry," said Danny Whybrow, Senior Vice President, Managing Director EMEA/APAC. "We look forward to working closely with Traci as we continue to evolve and grow APR's global business."

About APR

A global business, with headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Advertising Production Resources (APR) is a creative production optimization consultancy that helps marketers determine how to define a modern creative production eco-system. APR has 200 experts in 28 countries who partner with global brands, agencies, and suppliers across all content platforms, including TV commercials, online videos, social content, websites, banner ads, apps, mobile content, print and photography, experiential and events. APR is a privately-held woman-owned company made up of 62% women in its workforce and is fully certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) as well as WEConnect International. APR is a faculty member of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) on the subject of advertising production and an official strategic partner of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA). For more information, please visit http://www.aprco.com/.

SOURCE APR

Related Links

http://www.aprco.com

