Track Group Reports 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Revenue Up 11%, Operating loss improves 61%, and Adjusted EBITDA Up 28%

May 10, 2019, 14:01 ET

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2019 (the "Q2 FY19"). In Q2 FY19, the Company posted (i) revenue of $8.1M, an increase of 11% over the same period last year, (ii) an operating loss of $0.3M compared to an operating loss of $0.7M for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 ("Q2 FY18"), (iii) adjusted EBITDA of $1.6M, up 28% compared to Q2 FY18, and (iv) a cash balance at March 31, 2019 of $5.7M, representing an increase of 4% over September 30, 2018 and down 3% compared to December 31, 2018.

"Track Group's first half of Fiscal 2019 produced records in revenue, gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA and active devices," said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO. "Our hard work and focus on customer service are paying off and paving the way for a record year come September 30, 2019."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Quarterly revenue of $8.1M in Q2 FY19, up 11% over Q2 FY18 of $7.3M. Revenue for the 6 months ended March 31, 2019 ("6M FY19") of $16.3M was up approximately 10% compared to revenue of $14.8M for the 6 months ended March 31, 2018 ("6M FY18").
  • Quarterly gross profit of $4.5M in Q2 FY19, up 12 over Q2 FY18 of $4.0M. Gross Profit for 6M FY19 was $9.1million, up 7% compared to Gross Profit of $8.5 million for 6M FY18.
  • Total operating expense for Q2 FY19 of $4.77M is up nominally versus Q2 FY18's $4.74M of operating expenses. The small jump in quarterly operating expense when combined with Q2 FY19 gross profit of $4.5M led to a quarterly loss of only $276K, which is an improvement of 61% compared to $716K operating loss for Q2 FY18. For 6M FY19, the loss from operations was $333K compared to loss from operations of $1.041M for 6M FY18, representing an improvement of approximately 68%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the Q2 FY19 finished at $1.6M, up 28% compared to $1.3M for Q2 FY18. Adjusted EBITDA for 6M FY19 of $3.3M, up approximately 18% vs $2.8M for 6M FY18.
  • Cash balance of $5.7M for Q2 FY19, up 113% compared to $2.7M for Q2 FY18 and down 3% over the December 31, 2018 cash balance of $5.9M.
  • Net loss attributable to shareholders in the Q2 FY19 was $0.3M compared to a net loss of $1.7M in Q2 FY18, an improvement of approximately 85%. The net loss attributable to shareholders for the 6M FY19 was $2.0 million compared to a net loss of $2.8 million in 6M FY18 representing an improvement of approximately 28%.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Actual

Outlook


FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019




Revenue:

$29.7M

$30.6M

$33-37M




Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

12.2%

19.2%

18-23%

About Track Group, Inc.
Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQX exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc. and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the "Adjustments").

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company's financial results, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,
2019 
(unaudited)

September 30,
2018   

Assets


Current assets:










Cash

$       5,665,109

$       5,446,557

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,345,012 and $3,152,966, respectively

5,937,747

5,978,896

Note receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $234,733, respectively

-

-

Prepaid expense and other

1,498,775

1,270,043

Inventory, net of reserves of $26,934, respectively

86,814

277,119

Total current assets

13,188,445

12,972,615

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,140,734 and $1,999,222, respectively   

783,871

745,475

Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated amortization of $6,159,826 and $5,325,654, respectively

2,986,212

3,162,542

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $13,031,721 and $12,016,512, respectively

22,406,455

23,253,054

Goodwill

8,033,631

8,076,759

Other assets

124,453

145,839

Total assets

$     47,523,067

$     48,356,284




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$       2,385,082

$       2,518,030

Accrued liabilities

11,797,155

10,333,103

Current portion of long-term debt

37,810

30,437,810

Total current liabilities

14,220,047

43,288,943

Long-term debt, net of current portion

33,808,193

3,428,975

Total liabilities

48,028,240

46,717,918




Commitments and contingencies

-

-




Stockholders' equity (deficit):


Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,401,650 shares outstanding, respectively

1,140

1,140

Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding

-

Paid in capital

302,211,181

302,102,866

Accumulated deficit

(301,587,916)

(299,495,370)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,129,578)

(970,270)

Total equity (deficit)

(505,173)

1,638,366

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$     47,523,067

$     48,356,284

                                                                        

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,
2019  

March 31, 
2018 

March 31, 
2019 

March 31,
2018

Revenue:






Monitoring and other related services

$      7,877,403

$ 7,162,205

$ 15,937,731

$14,513,010

Product sales and other

213,839

153,971

365,046

293,860

Total revenue

8,091,242

7,316,176

16,302,777

14,806,870








Cost of revenue:






Monitoring, products and other related services

3,065,710

2,827,842

6,165,903

5,369,849

Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenue

533,590

467,666

1,011,879

944,808

Total cost of revenue

3,599,300

3,295,508

7,177,782

6,314,657








Gross profit

4,491,942

4,020,668

9,124,995

8,492,213








Operating expense:






General & administrative

3,316,069

3,495,343

6,738,341

7,153,081

Selling & marketing

576,974

518,993

1,080,904

928,730

Research & development

354,879

182,808

603,744

346,754

Depreciation & amortization

520,384

539,537

1,035,365

1,104,277

Total operating expense

4,768,306

4,736,681

9,458,354

9,532,842








Loss from operations

(276,364)

(716,013)

(333,359)

(1,040,629)








Other income (expense):






Interest expense, net

(584,348)

(805,966)

(1,185,587)

(1,479,793)

Currency exchange rate gain (loss)

595,910

(221,048)

(336,767)

(276,120)

Other income, net

143

6,542

143

17,466

Total other income (expense)

11,705

(1,020,472)

(1,522,211)

(1,738,447)

Loss before income taxes

(264,659)

(1,736,485)

(1,855,570)

(2,779,076)

Income tax expense

-

-

144,007

-

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

(264,659)

(1,736,485)

(1,999,577)

(2,779,076)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(255,981)

241,726

(159,308)

430,451

Comprehensive loss

$         (520,640)

$  (1,494,759)

$(2,158,885)

$ (2,348,625)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$               (0.02)

$           (0.17)

$         (0.18)

$          (0.27)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

11,251,650

10,462,433

11,175,002

10,469,466

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Six Months Ended
March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA






Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$(265)

$(1,736)

$(2,000)

$(2,779)

Interest expense, net

585

806

1,186

1,480

Depreciation and amortization

1,054

1,008

2,047

2,050

Income taxes (1)

-

-

144

-

Board compensation and stock-based compensation

100

557

258

1,345

Foreign exchange expense

(596)

55

337

275

Other charges, net (2)

740

571

1,364

457

Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$1,618

$1,261

$3,336

$2,828

Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue

20.0%

17.2%

20.5%

19.1%





Three Months Ended
March 31,

Six Months Ended
March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Non-GAAP EPS (in $000's, except share data)






Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$(265)

$(1,736)

$(2,000)

$(2,779)

Interest expense, net

585

806

1,186

1,480

Depreciation and amortization

1,054

1,008

2,047

2,050

Income taxes (1)

-

-

144

-

Board compensation and stock-based compensation

100

557

258

1,345

Foreign exchange expense

(596)

55

337

275

Other charges, net (2)

740

571

1,364

45

Non GAAP net income to common shareholders

$1,618

$1,261

$3,336

$2,828

Weighted average common shares outstanding

11,251,650

10,462,433

11,175,002

10,469,466

Non-GAAP earnings per share

$0.14

$0.12

$0.30

$0.27

(1) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes.

(2) Other charges may include gains or losses and non-recurring accrual adjustments.

SOURCE Track Group, Inc.

