Track Group Reports 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2019 (the "Q2 FY19"). In Q2 FY19, the Company posted (i) revenue of $8.1M, an increase of 11% over the same period last year, (ii) an operating loss of $0.3M compared to an operating loss of $0.7M for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 ("Q2 FY18"), (iii) adjusted EBITDA of $1.6M, up 28% compared to Q2 FY18, and (iv) a cash balance at March 31, 2019 of $5.7M, representing an increase of 4% over September 30, 2018 and down 3% compared to December 31, 2018.

"Track Group's first half of Fiscal 2019 produced records in revenue, gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA and active devices," said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO. "Our hard work and focus on customer service are paying off and paving the way for a record year come September 30, 2019."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Quarterly revenue of $8.1M in Q2 FY19, up 11% over Q2 FY18 of $7.3M . Revenue for the 6 months ended March 31, 2019 (" 6M FY19") of $16.3M was up approximately 10% compared to revenue of $14.8M for the 6 months ended March 31, 2018 (" 6M FY18").

in Q2 FY19, up 11% over Q2 FY18 of . Revenue for the 6 months ended (" FY19") of was up approximately 10% compared to revenue of for the 6 months ended (" FY18"). Quarterly gross profit of $4.5M in Q2 FY19, up 12 over Q2 FY18 of $4.0M . Gross Profit for 6M FY19 was $9.1million , up 7% compared to Gross Profit of $8.5 million for 6M FY18.

in Q2 FY19, up 12 over Q2 FY18 of . Gross Profit for FY19 was , up 7% compared to Gross Profit of for FY18. Total operating expense for Q2 FY19 of $4.77M is up nominally versus Q2 FY18's $4.74M of operating expenses. The small jump in quarterly operating expense when combined with Q2 FY19 gross profit of $4.5M led to a quarterly loss of only $276K , which is an improvement of 61% compared to $716K operating loss for Q2 FY18. For 6M FY19, the loss from operations was $333K compared to loss from operations of $1.041M for 6M FY18, representing an improvement of approximately 68%.

is up nominally versus Q2 FY18's of operating expenses. The small jump in quarterly operating expense when combined with Q2 FY19 gross profit of led to a quarterly loss of only , which is an improvement of 61% compared to operating loss for Q2 FY18. For FY19, the loss from operations was compared to loss from operations of for FY18, representing an improvement of approximately 68%. Adjusted EBITDA in the Q2 FY19 finished at $1.6M , up 28% compared to $1.3M for Q2 FY18. Adjusted EBITDA for 6M FY19 of $3.3M , up approximately 18% vs $2.8M for 6M FY18.

, up 28% compared to for Q2 FY18. Adjusted EBITDA for FY19 of , up approximately 18% vs for FY18. Cash balance of $5.7M for Q2 FY19, up 113% compared to $2.7M for Q2 FY18 and down 3% over the December 31, 2018 cash balance of $5.9M .

for Q2 FY19, up 113% compared to for Q2 FY18 and down 3% over the cash balance of . Net loss attributable to shareholders in the Q2 FY19 was $0.3M compared to a net loss of $1.7M in Q2 FY18, an improvement of approximately 85%. The net loss attributable to shareholders for the 6M FY19 was $2.0 million compared to a net loss of $2.8 million in 6M FY18 representing an improvement of approximately 28%.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK



Actual Outlook

FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019







Revenue: $29.7M $30.6M $33-37M







Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 12.2% 19.2% 18-23%

About Track Group, Inc.

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQX exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc. and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the "Adjustments").

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company's financial results, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









March 31,

2019

(unaudited)

September 30,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





















Cash $ 5,665,109

$ 5,446,557 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,345,012 and $3,152,966, respectively 5,937,747

5,978,896 Note receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $234,733, respectively -

- Prepaid expense and other 1,498,775

1,270,043 Inventory, net of reserves of $26,934, respectively 86,814

277,119 Total current assets 13,188,445

12,972,615 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,140,734 and $1,999,222, respectively 783,871

745,475 Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated amortization of $6,159,826 and $5,325,654, respectively 2,986,212

3,162,542 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $13,031,721 and $12,016,512, respectively 22,406,455

23,253,054 Goodwill 8,033,631

8,076,759 Other assets 124,453

145,839 Total assets $ 47,523,067

$ 48,356,284







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,385,082

$ 2,518,030 Accrued liabilities 11,797,155

10,333,103 Current portion of long-term debt 37,810

30,437,810 Total current liabilities 14,220,047

43,288,943 Long-term debt, net of current portion 33,808,193

3,428,975 Total liabilities 48,028,240

46,717,918







Commitments and contingencies -

-







Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,401,650 shares outstanding, respectively 1,140

1,140 Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding



- Paid in capital 302,211,181

302,102,866 Accumulated deficit (301,587,916)

(299,495,370) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,129,578)

(970,270) Total equity (deficit) (505,173)

1,638,366 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 47,523,067

$ 48,356,284

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2019

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2019

March 31,

2018 Revenue:













Monitoring and other related services $ 7,877,403

$ 7,162,205

$ 15,937,731

$14,513,010 Product sales and other 213,839

153,971

365,046

293,860 Total revenue 8,091,242

7,316,176

16,302,777

14,806,870















Cost of revenue:













Monitoring, products and other related services 3,065,710

2,827,842

6,165,903

5,369,849 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenue 533,590

467,666

1,011,879

944,808 Total cost of revenue 3,599,300

3,295,508

7,177,782

6,314,657















Gross profit 4,491,942

4,020,668

9,124,995

8,492,213















Operating expense:













General & administrative 3,316,069

3,495,343

6,738,341

7,153,081 Selling & marketing 576,974

518,993

1,080,904

928,730 Research & development 354,879

182,808

603,744

346,754 Depreciation & amortization 520,384

539,537

1,035,365

1,104,277 Total operating expense 4,768,306

4,736,681

9,458,354

9,532,842















Loss from operations (276,364)

(716,013)

(333,359)

(1,040,629)















Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (584,348)

(805,966)

(1,185,587)

(1,479,793) Currency exchange rate gain (loss) 595,910

(221,048)

(336,767)

(276,120) Other income, net 143

6,542

143

17,466 Total other income (expense) 11,705

(1,020,472)

(1,522,211)

(1,738,447) Loss before income taxes (264,659)

(1,736,485)

(1,855,570)

(2,779,076) Income tax expense -

-

144,007

- Net loss attributable to common shareholders (264,659)

(1,736,485)

(1,999,577)

(2,779,076) Foreign currency translation adjustments (255,981)

241,726

(159,308)

430,451 Comprehensive loss $ (520,640)

$ (1,494,759)

$(2,158,885)

$ (2,348,625) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.02)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.27) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 11,251,650

10,462,433

11,175,002

10,469,466



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA













Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(265)

$(1,736)

$(2,000)

$(2,779) Interest expense, net 585

806

1,186

1,480 Depreciation and amortization 1,054

1,008

2,047

2,050 Income taxes (1) -

-

144

- Board compensation and stock-based compensation 100

557

258

1,345 Foreign exchange expense (596)

55

337

275 Other charges, net (2) 740

571

1,364

457 Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $1,618

$1,261

$3,336

$2,828 Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue 20.0%

17.2%

20.5%

19.1%









Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Non-GAAP EPS (in $000's, except share data)













Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(265)

$(1,736)

$(2,000)

$(2,779) Interest expense, net 585

806

1,186

1,480 Depreciation and amortization 1,054

1,008

2,047

2,050 Income taxes (1) -

-

144

- Board compensation and stock-based compensation 100

557

258

1,345 Foreign exchange expense (596)

55

337

275 Other charges, net (2) 740

571

1,364

45 Non GAAP net income to common shareholders $1,618

$1,261

$3,336

$2,828 Weighted average common shares outstanding 11,251,650

10,462,433

11,175,002

10,469,466 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

$0.12

$0.30

$0.27



(1) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes. (2) Other charges may include gains or losses and non-recurring accrual adjustments.

