Track Group Reports 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQX: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2018 (the "Third Quarter"). The Company posted gross profit of $4.2M, on total revenue of $7.7M, for a gross margin of 55%. In addition, the Third Quarter adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.16M.

"We're thrilled to report record levels of active devices during our Third Quarter," said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO. "The implementation of a number of new customer opportunities combined with the record device levels positions us well for the remainder of the calendar year."

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the Third Quarter ( $7.7M ) is up approximately 4% compared to the same period last year.

) is up approximately 4% compared to the same period last year. Gross Profit for the Third Quarter increased approximately 13% from last year ( $4.2M vs. $3.7M ) which led to Gross Profit for the 9 months ended June 30, 2018 being up 12% compared to the prior year ( $12.7M vs $11.3M ). As a result, gross margin for the Third Quarter and the 9 months ended June 30, 2018 was 55% and 56%, respectively, up considerably from the gross margin of 51% for both periods last year.

vs. ) which led to Gross Profit for the 9 months ended being up 12% compared to the prior year ( vs ). As a result, gross margin for the Third Quarter and the 9 months ended was 55% and 56%, respectively, up considerably from the gross margin of 51% for both periods last year. The quarterly operating loss of ( $0.7M ) is among the lowest in over three years, and allowed the Company to improve the 9 months ended June 30, 2018 operating loss to ( $1.8M ) down by 57% compared to the same period last year ( $4.1M ), due to a combination of a strong Gross Profit results and lower Operating Expenses.

) is among the lowest in over three years, and allowed the Company to improve the 9 months ended operating loss to ( ) down by 57% compared to the same period last year ( ), due to a combination of a strong Gross Profit results and lower Operating Expenses. Adjusted EBITDA in the Third Quarter finished at ( $1.16M ), which led to Adjusted EBITDA for the 9 months ended June 30, 2018 increasing 75% ( $4.0M ) compared to the same period last year ( $2.3M ).

), which led to Adjusted EBITDA for the 9 months ended increasing 75% ( ) compared to the same period last year ( ). Net loss, attributable to shareholders, for the 9 months ended June 30, 2018 was ( $4.6M ) compared to a loss of ( $3.5M ) for the same period last year due to a gain on settlement of a contingent liability of $3.2M in the same period last year. Without the gain on settlement of the contingent liability in 2017, loss attributable to shareholders would have been $6.7M for the 9 months ended June 30, 2017 , compared to $4.6M in 2018.

was ( ) compared to a loss of ( ) for the same period last year due to a gain on settlement of a contingent liability of in the same period last year. Without the gain on settlement of the contingent liability in 2017, loss attributable to shareholders would have been for the 9 months ended , compared to in 2018. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities remained strong for the 9 months ended June 30, 2018 ( $5.3M ) compared to the same period of fiscal year 2017 ( $2.9M ), or up 81%.

( ) compared to the same period of fiscal year 2017 ( ), or up 81%. On July 19, 2018 , the Company and Conrent Invest S.A. ("Conrent") agreed to extend the maturity date to the earlier of April 1, 2019 or the date upon which the principal and interest is repaid for the Amended and Restated Unsecured Facility Agreement dated June 30, 2015 between the Company and Conrent.

, the Company and Conrent Invest S.A. ("Conrent") agreed to extend the maturity date to the earlier of or the date upon which the principal and interest is repaid for the Amended and Restated Unsecured Facility Agreement dated between the Company and Conrent. On July 23, 2018 , the Company announced the introduction of BACtrack, a mobile alcohol monitoring system that integrates a smartphone app and a law enforcement-grade, handheld breathalyzer to provide breath alcohol content.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

Actual Outlook FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 Revenue: $27.2M $29.7M $32-33M Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 7.3% 12.2% 18-22%

The Revenue outlook for fiscal year 2018 has been narrowed to $32-$33 million. There is no modification to the Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which remains at 18-22%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission, including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the "Adjustments").

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company's financial results, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Assets June 30,



2018



(unaudited) September



30,



2017 Current assets: Cash $ 5,210,145 $ 2,027,321 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,588,084 and $3,268,095, respectively 5,071,783 5,438,564 Note receivable, current portion 234,733 234,733 Prepaid expense and other 1,231,318 854,122 Inventory, net of reserves of $26,934 and $26,934, respectively 420,114 261,810 Total current assets 12,168,093 8,816,550 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,965,061 and $1,778,634, respectively 812,651 903,100 Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,361,281 and $4,906,925, respectively 3,168,377 3,493,012 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $11,442,820 and $9,839,032, respectively 23,366,983 24,718,655 Goodwill 8,027,882 8,226,714 Other assets 149,461 2,989,101 Total assets $ 47,693,447 $ 49,147,132 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 2,192,246 2,769,835 Accrued liabilities 9,425,116 6,650,291 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount of $18,581 and $185,811, respectively 30,426,686 30,270,531 Total current liabilities 42,044,048 39,690,657 Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,438,484 3,480,717 Total liabilities 45,482,532 43,171,374 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,401,650 and 10,480,984 shares outstanding, respectively 1,140 1,048 Additional paid-in capital 302,019,648 300,717,861 Accumulated deficit (298,702,865) (294,067,329) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,107,008) (675,822) Total equity 2,210,915 5,975,758 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 47,693,447 $ 49,147,132

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30,



2018 June 30,



2017 June 30,



2018 June 30,



2017 Monitoring services $ 7,549,779 $ 7,157,424 $ 22,062,789 $ $21,577,313 Other 129,196 193,930 423,056 665,574 Total revenue 7,678,975 7,351,354 22,485,845 22,242,887 Cost of revenue: Monitoring, products & other related services 3,039,755 2,944,920 8,409,604 9,281,288 Depreciation & amortization 432,952 672,562 1,377,760 1,633,629 Total cost of revenue 3,472,707 3,617,482 9,787,364 10,914,917 Gross profit 4,206,268 3,733,872 12,698,481 11,327,970 Operating expenses: General & administrative 3,703,869 3,611,903 10,856,950 9,142,113 (Gain) loss on sale of asset - (2,500) - 763,531 Restructuring costs - (1,265) - 569,135 Selling & marketing 466,048 572,334 1,394,778 1,786,312 Research & development 254,060 292,938 600,814 1,460,354 Depreciation & amortization 520,639 535,892 1,624,916 1,744,276 Total operating expenses 4,944,616 5,009,302 14,477,458 15,465,721 Loss from operations (738,348) (1,275,430) (1,778,977) (4,137,751) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (594,452) (672,369) (2,074,245) (2,116,805) Currency exchange rate gain (loss) (166,586) 181,966 (442,706) 75,859 Gain on settlement of milestone payments - 3,000,000 - 3,213,940 Other income, net 3,733 4,934 21,199 13,701 Total other income (expense) (757,305) 2,514,531 (2,495,752) 1,186,695 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,495,653) 1,239,101 (4,274,729) (2,951,056) Income tax expense 360,807 492,552 360,807 501,651 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (1,856,460) 746,549 (4,635,536) (3,452,707) Foreign currency translation adjustments (861,637) 746,156 (431,186) 236,969 Comprehensive income (loss) $(2,718,097) $1,492,705 $(5,066,722) $(3,215,738) Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share $ (0.17) $ $0.07 $ (0.44) $(0.33) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 10,885,444 10,486,665 10,608,127 10,384,566

Three Months Ended



June 30, Nine Months Ended



June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA



Net gain (loss) attributable to common shareholders $(1,857) $746 $(4,636) $(3,453) Interest expense, net 594 672 2,074 2,117 Income taxes (1) 361 493 361 502 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 953 1,419 3,003 3,723 Board compensation and stock based compensation 356 1,028 1,701 905 Restructuring charges (2) - (1) - 569 Gain on contingent share liability - (3,000) - (3,214) Loss on sale of assets - (2) - 764 Other charges, net (3) 756 (120) 1,488 371 Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $1,163 $1,235 $3,991 $2,284 Non GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue 15.1% 16.8% 17.7% 10.3%

Three Months Ended



June 30, Nine Months Ended



June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Non-GAAP EPS (in $000's, except share data) Net gain (loss) attributable to common shareholders $(1,857) $746 $(4,636) $(3,453) Interest expense, net 594 672 2,074 2,117 Income taxes (1) 361 493 361 502 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 953 1,419 3,003 3,723 Board compensation and stock based compensation 356 1,028 1,701 905 Restructuring charges (2) - (1) - 569 Gain on contingent share liability - (3,000) - (3,214) Loss on sale of assets - (2) - 764 Other charges, net (3) 756 (120) 1,488 371 Non GAAP net income to common shareholders $1,163 $1,235 $3,991 $2,284 Weighted average common shares outstanding 10,885,444 10,486,665 10,608,127 10,384,566 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11 $0.12 $0.38 $0.22

(1) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes. (2) Includes restructuring charges associated with outsourcing one of our monitoring centers and moving our headquarters to the Chicagoland area. (3) Other charges may include gains or losses, non-cash currency impacts and non-recurring accrual adjustments.

SOURCE Track Group, Inc.

