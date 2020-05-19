Track My Porsche

"Buying a Porsche is a special moment, and one that should be as personal as possible, recognizing that placing the order and awaiting its delivery is part of the experience as anticipation builds. Porsche Track Your Dream allows our customers to trace every key stage of their new car as it leaves our home in Germany," said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA). "This service gives future owners a convenient way of staying up to date before they see their car for the first time here in the U.S."

Porsche customers receive a unique link once their order is placed. This takes them to the online platform and lets them track their car through 14 milestone events. They include order creation, freeze point for vehicle changes, production updates, vessel departure from Germany, port entry into the U.S., dealership arrival and more. Background information about each milestone is available while a countdown shows the progress in miles and days.

As a key component of the digital customer experience, Porsche Track Your Dream is integrated with the My Porsche web portal. Here, ownership aspects such as service scheduling, financing and Porsche Connect functions are handled once the car arrives at its new home.

Porsche Track Your Dream is initially being made available for customer-ordered 911 sports cars. Future plans include enrollment of the all-electric Taycan. The service is provided by Porsche Digital, Inc. and was developed in close cooperation with Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Behind the Scenes - seeing your Porsche in production

Complementary to Porsche Track Your Dream, the My Porsche web portal also features a "Behind the Scenes" service, which gives an exclusive insight into production at the sports car manufacturer in Zuffenhausen. U.S. customers are able to follow how their ordered Porsche 911 is being built step-by-step, and cameras are already installed at two relevant stations with two more cameras being added soon. The application will be available first for new car customers from USA, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland as well as Spain. Other markets will follow in the coming months.

Porsche Track Your Dream and Behind the Scenes are both live for U.S. customers now.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman; Macan and Cayenne; Panamera; and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 192 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

About Porsche Digital, Inc.

Porsche Digital, Inc. (PDI) is the U.S. operation of Porsche Digital GmbH (PDG), which was founded in 2016 as a subsidiary of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer. This North American competence center focuses on innovation, digital product development, and venture investments.

Its Silicon Valley teams work on business model innovations by collaborating closely with the local startup and venture capital ecosystem. The Atlanta, GA, office, co-located with Porsche Cars North America, Inc. headquarters, works on the sports car owners site "My Porsche", a central e-commerce platform as well as digital services for wholesale and retail. The global PDG headquarters are in Ludwigsburg, Germany. Further locations in Berlin, Tel Aviv and Shanghai complement the global platform and network of Porsche Digital.

