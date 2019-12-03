Tracker And Auto Capital Enable Automated Intelligence For Commercial Vehicle Customers

By accessing vehicle location, battery status and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), SmartDealer enables Auto Capital to manage inventory, shorten customer wait times for vehicle servicing and improve the customer onsite experience. Additionally, through TRACKER's customer-facing connected vehicle app, SmartDrive, fleet manager customers can opt-in to allow Auto Capital to receive vehicle diagnostic information for proactive response to maintenance and repair issues. This allows Auto Capital to offer bespoke and timely services and discounts to customers, thus securing post-sales revenue.

"We signed up to the SmartDealer service with TRACKER because of their focus on customer service, which is of the utmost importance for Auto Capital," said the Director of Auto Capital. "TRACKER has a strong reputation in the market as the leading connected vehicle technology expert. As a business, we aim to continually exceed our customers' expectations by providing the best service, best value and convenient facilities, while operating with the highest level of honesty, integrity, responsibility and professionalism."

"We see the SmartDrive app as a customer concierge service, adding value to our overall service offerings and enhancing long-term customer relations. When warning lights appear on the driver's dashboard, we can contact them to offer support so they can get back on the road or arrange repairs before the fault develops into something more serious and costly," the Director of Auto Capital added. "In addition, SmartDrive allows us to make direct and immediate contact with the drivers, which can improve vehicle and driver safety for our fleet customers. We are excited to be able to offer this solution to our existing and new customers and expect to see increasingly rapid up-take of SmartDrive in the coming months."

"We are delighted to be working with Auto Capital, bringing the benefits of SmartDealer to the business whilst delivering SmartDrive to Auto Capital's existing, new and future customers," added Mark Rose, managing director of TRACKER. "The new ability to flag any vehicle issues before they develop into potentially dangerous faults will help enhance the customer's vehicle ownership experience and build stronger customer loyalty for Auto Capital."

In addition to fleet efficiencies and vehicle safety, TRACKER delivers Stolen Vehicle Location Assist via the SmartDrive app to mitigate the costly impact of vehicle theft. A simple call to a U.K.-based trained agent can help quickly track and locate the customer's vehicle.

"The fact that commercial van theft has increased by over 50% in the past five years demonstrates how dealers like Auto Capital need a stolen vehicle recovery provider they can trust,1" added Rose. "Not only can TRACKER provide operational benefits via SmartDealer, but we can deliver revenue generation opportunities with SmartDrive and peace of mind for Auto Capital's customers using our SVR and telematics expertise."

SmartDrive™ also offers customers access to powerful SaaS-based connected car services, including:

CrashBoxx™ – automotive OEM-grade crash detection providing dealers and customers with real-time notification of when a vehicle is involved in a collision, including severity of the crash

– automotive OEM-grade crash detection providing dealers and customers with real-time notification of when a vehicle is involved in a collision, including severity of the crash Tripwire™ Early Warning – timely alerts if a customer's car moves un-expectantly, is towed or stolen

– timely alerts if a customer's car moves un-expectantly, is towed or stolen Journey History – track business or personal trips with easy report documentation

– track business or personal trips with easy report documentation Virtual Boundaries – notification when drivers arrive at set destinations

– notification when drivers arrive at set destinations Speed Alerts – notification of speeding alerts

– notification of speeding alerts Where's My Car ? – easily pinpoint your vehicle on the map

In addition to optimising aftersales growth, SmartDealer helps dealers manage and optimize their inventory prior to sale. Benefits include:

Auto Inventory Management – quickly find any vehicle on the forecourt and actively monitor inventory; spend less time looking for vehicles and more time making sales

– quickly find any vehicle on the forecourt and actively monitor inventory; spend less time looking for vehicles and more time making sales Low Battery Alerts – get alerts for every vehicle on your forecourt, enabling you to prioritise servicing for vehicles that need it most and by eliminating unforeseen delays to deliveries and test drives

– get alerts for every vehicle on your forecourt, enabling you to prioritise servicing for vehicles that need it most and by eliminating unforeseen delays to deliveries and test drives Virtual Boundaries – innovative geofencing technology sets a virtual boundary around vehicles, the forecourt and other landmarks to get alerts about unauthorised movements

– innovative geofencing technology sets a virtual boundary around vehicles, the forecourt and other landmarks to get alerts about unauthorised movements Additional Service Revenue – alerts highlight when there's an issue with a customer's vehicle, so you can proactively offer your services

– alerts highlight when there's an issue with a customer's vehicle, so you can proactively offer your services Loyal Customer Base – keep customers coming back by offering services and discounts based on mileage and vehicle status

About Auto Capital

Located in the Stanmore area of London (outside the congestion charge zone), Auto Capital is one of the UK's leading suppliers of quality used commercial vehicles. We have a large selection of quality used vans and stock over 300 used commercial vehicles. Auto Capital provides our customers with the best service, value and facilities of the greatest convenience with a pleasant environment that exceeds our customers' expectations, while operating with the highest levels of honesty, integrity, responsibility and professionalism. Our goal is to continually prepare our company growth by providing personnel training at all levels and by encouraging their commitment to excel and advance within the organisation, by exploring all growth satisfying our customers and also respecting our customers as our best friends.

About TRACKER

TRACKER, a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp, has been leading the way in the field of vehicle tracking and telematics since 1993. With over a million market leading security and award-winning fleet management systems fitted to vehicles including passenger cars, motorcycles, HGVs, LCVs and plant and construction equipment, TRACKER is still leading the way. TRACKER, together with the police has to date recovered over £547 million worth of stolen vehicles and continues to recover on average £1 million worth of stolen vehicles each month. With over a million systems installed to date, its award-winning products ensure its customers have complete peace of mind.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

