Tracks From Disney Music Group's Instrumental Albums, Disney: Peaceful Piano, Now Available On Calm App

These classic piano tracks join Calm's robust, growing library of sleep, meditation, music and mindfulness content designed to help users manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life.

Next in the series of instrumental albums is Disney Guitar, featuring classic Disney songs and score tracks in 7 themed collections: Lullaby (available today), Love, Chill, Calm, Motivation, Happy and Breathe. Disney Guitar albums are individually produced and arranged by DMG writers Aron Forbes, Jason Mater, Simon Oscroft, Parkwild and Nick Pingree.

Disney Guitar: Lullaby tracklist:

"You'll Be in My Heart" (Tarzan) "Once Upon a Dream" (Sleeping Beauty) "It's a Small World" (Disneyland) "Home" (Beauty and the Beast Broadway) "Stay Awake" ( Mary Poppins ) "Someone's Waiting for You" (The Rescuers Down Under) "Will the Sun Ever Shine Again" (Home on the Range) "Baby Mine" (Dumbo)

The Disney Guitar: Lullaby Album can be heard here. The Disney Peaceful Piano playlist can be heard on Calm here.

In the last 30 days, the Disney Piano playlist has approximately 2.5M streams, and since its release last fall, the playlist has over 77M streams. The Disney Peaceful Piano series has 15M streams in the last 30 days.

About Calm:

Calm is a leading global health and wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. The company is on a mission to make the world happier and healthier. With hundreds of hours of original audio content, the Calm app helps users cope with some of the most important mental health issues of the modern age including anxiety, stress and insomnia. Calm has users in more than 190 countries with localized content available in six languages: English, Spanish, German, French, Korean and Portuguese. Apple's 2017 iPhone App of the Year and one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2020, Calm boasts over 80 million downloads to date, averaging 100,000 new users daily.

