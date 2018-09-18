Traction Guest Advances Visitor Management Experience with ID Scanning to Strengthen Enterprise Security

VMS began as a digital replacement for the lobby log-book in the form of iPad-based Self-Check-In experiences. Now, Traction Guest is taking VMS beyond the lobby with Assisted-Check-In, which allows security professionals—such as guards at external gates—to use high-end ID scanners (like the ones at airport security) to verify visitors' government-issued ID as part of their visitor management process.

"When it comes to meeting compliance requirements and keeping personnel, data and facilities safe, most enterprises face a significant gap," says Traction Guest CEO Keith Metcalfe. "Assisted-Check-In fills that gap by allowing security officers to instantly check in visitors by verifying their government-issued ID. In cases where organizations don't need visitors to sign documents or take a picture, they can bypass the iPad-based Self-Check-In completely with Assisted-Check-In, or combine both processes. The result is greater speed, accuracy and control."



Traction Guest's recent development efforts have centered on security. CTO Cameron Wiebe explains: "We've discovered that a significant barrier for any security system is the level of cooperation and buy-in from everyone involved. Security may not be everyone's favorite thing, but if we can make it painless, it's easier for security staff and visitors to embrace the security plan, which actually makes it much more effective."



"Assisted-Check-In is just the first step in a larger journey that is expanding the boundaries of what Visitor Management is and will be in the near future" says Metcalfe. "We're just getting started."



Traction Guest's Assisted-Check-In is now available at https://tractionguest.com/assisted-check-in

About Traction Guest

Traction Guest is a leading cloud-based visitor management system that creates an intuitive visitor sign-in experience that delivers unparalleled security for companies with multiple entry points. As the only VMS to provide both iPad-based Self-Check-In and ID-scanner-enabled Assisted-Check-In processes, Traction Guest partners with global brands such as Netflix, DocuSign, and Thermo Fisher. https://tractionguest.com/



