Traction Guest Inc. and Gemalto Embark on Preferred Partnership

Traction Guest's vision is to integrate high-end ID scanners into their visitor check-in process to bolster security and efficiency. Gemalto provides unique value as Traction Guest couples Gemalto's reader technology with its visitor management system, offering superior flexibility, customer experience and security features. "The leaders in one space were looking for the leaders in another to create something that would serve everyone's customers in a new and symbiotic way," says Traction Guest CEO Keith Metcalfe.

The visitor experience that Traction Guest and Gemalto will offer together is designed to support organizations with high-volume visitor traffic. Traction Guest CTO Cameron Wiebe explains: "For each visitor to these sites, security personnel have to record the guest's name, validate their ID, check them against any number of watchlists and then keep that person's identity and personal information confidential. With a traditional paper log book, this is extremely difficult, if not impossible."

Now, armed with Gemalto scanners, Traction Guest will offer an Assisted-Check-In option that security officials can use to deliver an efficient sign-in experience that strengthens security. "As far as we know," says Metcalfe, "Traction Guest is the first cloud-based VMS to use high-end ID scanners to provide this kind of assisted check-in process."

About Traction Guest

Traction Guest is the developer of a leading cloud-based visitor management system that creates an intuitive visitor sign-in experience that delivers unparalleled security for companies with multiple entry points. Traction Guest is used by global brands such as Netflix, DocuSign and VICE Media. www.tractionguest.com

About Gemalto

Gemalto is the global leader in digital security, with 2017 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world. Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between. www.gemalto.com

SOURCE Traction Guest

Related Links

tractionguest.com

