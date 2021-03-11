Traction Welcomes Brian Hovis as Senior Partner, Head of Performance Marketing

Brian brings 20+ years of brand-side experience to Traction. He previously held the positions of Vice President Marketing for Nordstrom, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Digital Marketing for Citi, Vice President of Marketing for Experian, as well as digital leadership roles for Intuit and Sony Electronics. Additionally, Brian co-founded e-commerce fashion brand, Hypeach, in 2020 with his wife, Marlo, to disrupt the fast fashion model.

According to Traction CEO Adam Kleinberg, "Brian was our client at Intuit and was hands down one of the best clients we ever had. I'm so excited to be able to offer this level of talent to our performance marketing clients."

"I'm extremely excited to join Adam and the leadership team as Traction evolves into the next generation agency model, and to have the opportunity to build out a world-class performance marketing capability on top of the strong capabilities that have forged Traction's strength of reputation in-market, "said Brian, "I first had the opportunity to work with Adam and the Traction team as his client during my time at Intuit and it's been impressive seeing Traction's growth and diversity of brand name clients over the past decade. Traction has a long-standing reputation as an award-winning agency that leads with its client's business objectives, KPI's and consumer insights when developing strategy and execution in multiple verticals across B2C and B2B. This highly aligns with my experience and approach to strategic marketing and problem solving. With its SME (subject matter expert) consulting approach Traction can provide increased efficiency, flexibility and scalability for its clients with seasoned marketing leaders managing the account (not just in the pitch), which is a true differentiator in the agency space."

Traction—which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this month—has counted Apple, Lenovo, Bank of America, and Adobe among its list of clients—has been on a roll recently picking up five brand assignments in the past quarter.



Brian joining Traction coincides with the company announcing their most recent win, becoming the first-ever Accelerator of Record for Wristcam ( www.wristcam.com ), the first ever camera band for Apple Watch. According to Matt Frischer, CMO of Wristcam, "We knew we were ready to accelerate our growth and Traction was the obvious partner for us to engage with. Their level of talent and expertise on the team sets them apart from so many others. Leveraging them to extend our reach and performance within our channels is very exciting"



Traction announced the pivot of its business model from an agency into a marketing accelerator consultancy at the end of 2019.

"Brian joins during a period of strategic growth. We're seeing momentum in the market; we are seeing the impact of our new approach to helping in-house teams tackle challenges from brand-building to product and experience design," said Kleinberg, "We're excited to add a brilliant mind like Hovis' to the team to lead our performance marketing initiatives. He's best in class."

Traction is a consultancy that is a growth accelerator for in-house marketing and product teams of the world's greatest consumer and B2B brands. The firm was founded in 2001 and has since provided service to a diverse range of clients including Apple, Adobe, Alibaba.com , Bank of America, Lenovo, and McCormick. Learn more at http://www.tractionco.com .

