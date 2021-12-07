Tractor Engines Market to Grow by 832.77 Th Units | Government Initiatives to Support Sustainable Agriculture Practices to Drive Growth | Technavio

Dec 07, 2021, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for the tractor engines market are the mechanization of agriculture and growth in the agriculture machinery market, government initiatives to support sustainable agriculture practices, and changes in engine design to promote multi-brand usage. However, factors such as the small size of farmlands encouraging the use of manual workers may hamper the market growth. Farmers with small landholdings prefer to employ manual labor instead of investing in farming machinery and farm vehicles.
View FREE Report Sample for additional inputs about the drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the market
The tractor engines market size is expected to grow by 832.77 th units from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 5.27% in 2021.
Regional Analysis
- 71% of the growth will originate from APAC.
- India, China, and Japan are the key countries for the tractor engines market in APAC.
- Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.
- The growing demand for tractors from developing countries such as China and India will drive the tractor engines market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
For more information about the contribution of each segment, View Our Free Sample
Notes:
- The tractor engines market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period.
- The tractor engines market is segmented by engine power (low power engine and high power engine) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Escorts Ltd., Kohler Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Volkswagen AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.
Related Reports:
- Smart Irrigation Systems Market: The smart irrigation systems market has been segmented by technology (soil moisture-based controller and weather-based controller) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
- Drip Irrigation Systems Market: The drip irrigation systems market has been segmented by end-user (agriculture and others), dripper type (inline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
|
Tractor Engines Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
832.77 th units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.27
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 71%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India, China, US, Japan, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Cummins Inc., Deere and Co., Escorts Ltd., Kohler Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Volkswagen AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article