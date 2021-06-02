TracTru's Kubota Tractor Corporation Site Wins Progress Sitefinity 2021 Website of the Year Award

TUCSON, Ariz., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress announces that the Kubota Tractor Corporation website, designed and built by TracTru , has been named a 2021 Progress® Sitefinity® Website of the Year Awards winner in the Sitefinity Cloud category. Since 2011, the Sitefinity Website of the Year Awards have recognized partners and customers for the exceptional digital experiences they deliver to their customers and end-users. This year's contest recognized customers and partners that adapted their site experience to meet a pandemic-induced business environment, requiring the holistic delivery of digital experiences across customer, prospect, partner and employee engagement landscapes.

"We are honored to receive the 2021 Website of the Year award by Progress Sitefinity," said Wes Hymer, president of TracTru. "This distinction is the product of the hard work done by our innovative team of experts dedicated to exploring new technologies as they emerge and continuing to provide our partners, like Kubota USA, with websites that are on the cutting edge and generate real results."

TracTru was engaged by its longstanding partner, Kubota USA, who wanted to ensure that it was delivering an always-on experience to customers throughout peak traffic periods. Based on these objectives, TracTru implemented a website migration to Sitefinity Cloud resulting in Kubota now being able to manage a multisite experience and develop custom widgets, which has overall enhanced its customer journey. After the migration, Kubota has seen an 18% increase in sessions with zero downtime.

"We're thrilled to recognize TracTru, who has demonstrated a superior implementation of Sitefinity to help our mutual customers adapt to today's uncertain world and become digital leaders," said John Ainsworth, Senior Vice President, Core Products, Progress.

Progress Sitefinity is a cloud-enabled digital experience platform that empowers developers and marketers to leverage content management and data-driven insights to deliver, optimize and scale personalized omni-channel user experiences. With Sitefinity, organizations can build and manage innovative, engaging customer experiences with capabilities that streamline digital marketing and development tasks, simplify common technical challenges and enhance the customer journey. Progress Sitefinity is complemented by a portfolio of Progress solutions, from front-end UI to intelligent decisioning to data connectivity and more, to deliver seamless, integrated experiences across the business.

The 2021 Website of the Year Awards winners were evaluated across six categories of criteria – visual design, content, layout and navigation, complexity, innovation and significance – and selected through public voting with more than 5,600 votes cast. For more information, visit the "Website of the Year Awards" page.

About TracTru

Established in 2019, TracTru, LLC is an award-winning website management company that serves its clients with exceptional data-driven development and digital media to keep its clients' digital presence on the cutting edge. Based in Tucson, AZ, TracTru has more than 300 websites on a custom platform uniquely built for Kubota Tractor Corporation's (KTC) dealers, offering unlimited free support from real people to assist clients. Innovation on the platform is led by a mix of client requests and features added by collecting data through analytics, heat maps and hours of screen recordings to provide the most streamlined user experience for potential heavy equipment customers. Learn more at https://www.tractru.com/ .

About Progress

Progress provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive, and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure – leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

