Tracy Ragan, DeployHub CEO, Re-elected to CDF Board

SANTA FE, N.M., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeployHub, creators of the first microservice management platform, today announced that the Continuous Delivery Foundation Board (CDF) has re-elected Tracy Ragan as the General Membership Board Representative.

"It has been an honor to serve as the General Member Representative for the CDF over the last year," said Tracy Ragan. "This is an area that I have devoted my entire career to. To have the opportunity to work other member companies who really get this space has been an amazing community experience. I promise to continue working as hard this year as I did last." According to Dan Lopez, CDF Program Director, Tracy went unchallenged.

About DeployHub

Moving to microservices breaks the way we assemble and configure software. DeployHub puts it back together by providing a central 'hub' for cataloging, versioning, sharing and releasing microservices across the organization. DeployHub empowers your high performing software engineers to easily move from monolithic to microservices. For more information on DeployHub, go to www.DeployHub.com

About the CD Foundation

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) serves as the vendor-neutral home of many of the fastest-growing projects for continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD). It fosters vendor-neutral collaboration between the industry's top developers, end users and vendors to further CI/CD best practices and industry specifications. Its mission is to grow and sustain projects that are part of the broad and growing continuous delivery ecosystem.

