Tracy Wright, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tracy Wright, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Name in Ophthalmology for his excellent work in the Medical field and for his years of professional excellence at Kaiser Permanente.

Tracy Wright, MD, is a highly trained Ophthalmologist specializing in complex glaucoma and treatment for cataracts. Dr. Wright currently treats patients at Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center in Washington, DC.

Tracy Wright, MD

Growing up in Tennessee, Dr. Wright knew he wanted to become a doctor from a young age. He worked as a volunteer at a local Boston hospital during his time in college, which encouraged him to go into the medical field. Dr. Wright experienced first-hand the difference that a doctor can make to their patients when he saw a terrified patient transform into an optimistic one under the guidance of a caring doctor.



He began his schooling at Harvard University, in Cambridge, MA, where he completed his undergraduate studies. He then attended Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, CT, where he earned his Medical degree in 2009. In 2010, Dr. Wright pursued an internship at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, CT. He then entered a residency in Ophthalmology at NYU School of Medicine in New York, NY in 2013.

He then completed a Glaucoma Fellowship at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, FL. Bascom Palmer Eye Institute has been ranked #1 in Ophthalmology in the United States for over two decades. Dr. Wright is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology (ABO) to practice in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.



Previously, Dr. Wright taught as an Assistant Professor at Miami University for two years. In his current role, he splits his time between Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center and Capitol Hill Medical Center, where he has been for nearly six years. He diagnoses and treats a wide range of eye disorders, although Dr. Wright specializes in treating complex glaucoma and cataracts. He works with patients closely, helping them understand their diagnosis, his recommended treatment options, and the healing process. Dr. Wright believes that when patients have all the information, they can make informed decisions, and he is proud to help his patients have the best experience possible.

To stay up-to-date in the Medical field, Dr. Wright is actively affiliated with the American Glaucoma Society, the American Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology.



As the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions ease, Dr. Wright looks forward to prioritizing community outreach. As an alumnus of Kaiser Medical School, Dr. Wright also looks forward to working with the school as it transitions into the Washington DC area.



Dr. Wright loves to spend his spare time exploring the Washington DC area, playing basketball, swimming, and playing with his dog Morty (who has a mild case of strabismus.)



For more information, visit https://about.kaiserpermanente.org/.

