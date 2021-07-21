TracyLocke Named la Madeleine Strategic and Creative Agency, Expanding Food Service Center of Excellence

DALLAS, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TracyLocke, leading commerce and communications agency, was named Strategic and Creative Agency of Dallas-based restaurant chain la Madeleine. This win supports the continued growth of TracyLocke's food service center of excellence, which currently includes work with PepsiCo, Pizza Hut and Godiva. TracyLocke sister agency, Haygarth U.S., was also named In-Store Marketing and Merchandising Agency for CKE Restaurants.

TracyLocke kicked off work with la Madeleine immediately, providing full-service guest marketing strategy and execution, including development of updated branded point-of-sale items and digital and social media strategy and management for all 86 locations across the U.S.

"It's a very exciting time for our brand. 2021 has presented us with a lot of new opportunity for growth and brand awareness," said Sheryl Fox, Chief Operating Officer for la Madeleine. "After observing and experiencing Tracy Locke's Buy Design strategy, we knew they could help take us places. Since the beginning of the partnership, we've hit the ground running making headway on many exiting initiatives including the branding strategy for our new Express cafes, our retail line expansion and overall merchandise excellence program."

Haygarth U.S. also began its partnership with CKE Restaurants, supporting point-of-sale, food photography, digital and printed menus, and all merchandising for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's with approximately 3,500 locations nationwide.

"After a highly competitive search, we are excited about moving forward with Haygarth U.S. as our new merchandising agency," said Patty Trevino, Senior Vice President of Marketing for CKE Restaurants. "We were very impressed with their understanding of our brands, our guests and the style of work they brought forth, especially as we transition to a more digitally facing era for our customers. We look forward to seeing how they bring our innovative and craveable menu items to life for our guests in their materials."

"We're excited to work with both la Madeleine and CKE Restaurants to help shape each brand's updated strategy and creative," said Stephen Miller, Chief Marketing Officer for TracyLocke and Haygarth U.S. "We continue to focus on strengthening our food service center of excellence across both agencies."

About TracyLocke:

TracyLocke is an award-winning global agency that leverages insightful creativity and design thinking to drive commerce. With offices in North America and around the world, its employees are a blend of talented individuals with unique strengths, experiences and backgrounds. TracyLocke is part of the Omnicom Commerce Group and partners with clients such as PepsiCo, SC Johnson, Diageo, Pizza Hut, Godiva, Samsung, and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. For more information about TracyLocke, visit www.tracylocke.com.

About Haygarth:

Haygarth is an award-winning creative agency that believes in the power of big ideas to make brands easy to love and simple to buy. Haygarth operates in key markets around the world including North America, the UK and Germany. Haygarth partners with leading brands such as Vodafone, Brown-Forman and Kellogg's. Haygarth is part of the Omnicom Commerce Group (OCG), Omnicom's center of excellence for commerce, shopper and retail innovation.

For more information visit www.haygarth.co.uk.

About Omnicom Commerce Group:

Omnicom Commerce Group (OCG) is a global community of four award-winning commerce agencies, working with brands and retailers to offer best in class consultancy, creativity and capability focused on driving increased conversion and transaction. OCG's priority is to address the need for innovative multi-channel commerce expertise in the rapidly evolving world of retail and shopping. OCG encompasses 2,500 people across 19 markets - for more information please visit www.omnicomcommercegroup.com. OCG is part Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.

SOURCE TracyLocke

