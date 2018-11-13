Tradays Economic Calendar Features Germany

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes Software has expanded the economic calendar geographically by adding Germany on top of the US, European Union, Japan, UK, Canada, Switzerland, China, Australia, and New Zealand. Data on upcoming macroeconomic events is gathered from public sources in real time. Historic, current and forecast values, as well as important characteristics, are available for each calendar event.

MetaQuotes Software

German events are divided by sectors: markets, GDP, labor, prices, trade, business, and consumer. By regularly checking the app, traders remain aware of the releases of 41 indices – from the Unemployment Rate and Consumer Price Index to Bond and Note Auctions.

The free economic calendar for fundamental market analysis is available as a web version and as applications for mobile devices:

A special widget allows anyone to embed the calendar to their site or blog enriching its content and attracting new traders. Simply insert a few code lines to enable the calendar widget and provide your visitors with a ready-to-use tool for monitoring macroeconomic events.

Related Links

Tradays for iOS

Tradays for Android

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xMFt32wLK4

SOURCE MetaQuotes Software