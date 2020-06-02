Trade Finance Market Size to Reach USD 79.410 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Finance signifies financing for trade, and it relates to both domestic and international trade transactions. A trade transaction involves both a seller and a purchaser of goods and services. These transactions may facilitate through intermediaries, such as banks and financial institutions.

The global Trade Finance market size was USD 63.540 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit USD 79.410 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2 percent in 2021-2026.

Trade finance involves providing letters of credit (LCs), receivables and invoice financing, credit agency, export financing, bank guarantees, insurance, and others. Buyers, sellers, manufacturers, importers, and exporters use it to ease financing activities and deal with the way cash, credit, investment, and other assets are used for trade. The key advantage of trade finance is that it accelerates the process of arranging short-term finance.

This report focuses on the status of global trading finance, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key markets, and key players. The aims of the study are to present the growth of Trade Finance in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE TRADE FINANCE MARKET SIZE

Increasing worldwide import and export is the main factor that is expected to increase the trade finance market size during the forecast period.

Developing technologies such as optical character recognition ( OCR) to read container numbers, radio frequency identification ( RFID) and quick response ( QR) codes to identify and track shipments, enhance the digitization of trading documents and in turn is expected to act as a catalyst for the growth of trading finance market size.

Strategic development, along with the implementation of structuring and pricing methods, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the trade finance market size.

Technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI ), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things ( IoT) are being applied increasingly in commercial finance. AI and ML use natural language processing ( NLP), chatbots, and predictive analytics to address problems, recognize trends, foresee demand, and provide business recommendations. AI also helps to automate the process of trading documents and to ensure that electronic forms are delivered to stakeholders at the appropriate time during the trading process. Market vendors also integrate blockchain technology with trade finance to increase efficiency and simplify the invoice finance transaction from end to end. The integration of technology to improve the efficiency of the business financing cycle will be one of the main industry developments that will boost the trade finance market size.

Banks act as intermediaries in the commercial finance ecosystem to provide intercompany trade credits to purchasers, sellers, and other trading parties. Business support provided by banks, and their ability to mitigate payment risk by buying trade credit insurance boost market growth. In addition, banks are improving the processes of trade finance by turning their paper-based approaches into more efficient and transparent digitized models and thereby becoming the highest service providers on the market for commercial finance.

TRADE FINANCING MARKET RESTRAINS

Lack of focus on trade financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, insufficient risk assessment capabilities, limited legal certainty, and operational inefficiencies restrict the growth of the trade finance market size

Furthermore, the criteria for costs or complexities related to AML, KYC, and sanctions serve as an obstacle to the growth of Trade Finance Market size during the forecast period.

TRADE FINANCING SHARE ANALYSIS

In 2019, APAC had the largest trade finance market share, and the region is expected to offer market vendors several growth opportunities over the forecast period. Growing government funding to improve trade finance for increased exports would have a major effect on the growth of the trade finance market share in this region. China is among APAC's main trade finance markets. In this region, demand growth would be higher than business growth in other regions.

is among APAC's main trade finance markets. In this region, demand growth would be higher than business growth in other regions. In the trade finance market, LAMEA and North America jointly accounted for higher revenues. In terms of revenue, the LAMEA region dominated the trade finance sector in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, due to higher oil production and large-scale exports and agency finance services. Moreover, the U.S. export and agency funding strengthens export opportunities by engaging in large-scale project planning activities and developing sustainable infrastructure that contributes to regional economic development.

jointly accounted for higher revenues. In terms of revenue, the LAMEA region dominated the trade finance sector in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, due to higher oil production and large-scale exports and agency finance services. Moreover, the U.S. export and agency funding strengthens export opportunities by engaging in large-scale project planning activities and developing sustainable infrastructure that contributes to regional economic development. Europe is projected to rise at the fastest pace in the forecast period due to the involvement of export credit agencies (ECA) conducting foreign trade, strengthening government policy, and facilitating trade across the globe.

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Citigroup Inc

BNP Paribas

ICBC

China Exim Bank

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mizuho Financial Group

MUFG

Commerzbank

Bank of Communication

Credit Agricole

Standard Chartered

HSBC

ANZ

Afreximbank

Export-Import Bank of India

AlAhli Bank

EBRD

Others.

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Letters of Credit

Guarantees

Supply Chain Finance

Documentary Collection

Other.

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Finance

Energy

Power Generation

Transport

Renewables

Metals & Non Metallic Minerals

Other.

MARKET SEGMENT BY REGIONS/COUNTRIES, THIS REPORT COVERS

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

