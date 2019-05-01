Trade My Bag Brings Bagateer Program to New Pop-Up Shop in SOHO From May 3-5

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade My Bag is coming to the SOHO neighborhood of New York City from May 3-5. The company is setting up its very first pop-up store at 13 Crosby Street. The pop-up location will be offering free, in-store authentication and appraisal service of handbags, which takes about an hour. Shoppers can also take advantage of "Sell Your Bag Now," which will allow them to sell their used luxury bags in the store.

"Trade My Bag not only helps shoppers save money, but we are reducing environmental impact," said E. Rodriguez, chief operating officer of Trade My Bag. "Shoppers have an opportunity to support sustainability by reducing their carbon footprint by selling old handbags and buying vintage ones."

According to the company's website, every item available on Trade My Bag is inspected by company professionals, as well as by Entrupy, an authentication company separate from Trade My Bag. All luxury designer bags sold by Trade My Bag are guaranteed to be 100 percent authentic and come with an authenticity guarantee and a hassle-free refund policy that's second to none.

Trade My Bag also offers their Bagateer program, which is ideal for shoppers and fashion aficionados who have luxury bags of their own or want to encourage their network of friends, family, colleagues and more to sell or trade in theirs.

With the Bagateer program, Trade My Bag is facilitating and promoting sustainability by giving shoppers a place to reinvest hard-earned money, while allowing access to an endless luxury bag collection at their fingertips and guaranteeing satisfaction. Sustainable bags are timeless and superior-quality products. These bags are made of the highest-quality material and last longer than non-sustainable bags. When fashion trends return after some years, these bags will look as though they were just purchased.

Shoppers can trade as many times as needed and can apply trade-in values towards a new bag or multiple bags. One or more bags may be traded in at once and all the trade-in values will be applied to new purchases. Bagateer loyalty points are also awarded for additional cash discounts on purchases.

Trade My Bag's Bagateer program also guarantees an 80 percent trade-in value for any bag that is purchased directly from the Trade My Bag website. To take advantage of this offer, the merchandise must be in the same or very similar condition as when it was originally purchased, and the trade must be completed within 240 days of purchase. In addition to the pop-up shop, customers can access the Bagateer program 365 days a year via the company's website and mobile app.

For more information about the company and to see available designer bags on the website, visit TradeMyBag.com.

About Trade My Bag

Trade My Bag is an e-commerce site and app that allows shoppers to buy and sell their designer bags. The app is available at the Apple Store and on Google Play. For more information, visit TradeMyBag.com.

