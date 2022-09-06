Trade Surveillance Systems Market: 33% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Evolving Opportunities with b-next holding AG & CRISIL Ltd - Technavio

The trade surveillance systems market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as providing different software and service-based solutions to compete in the market. The trade surveillance systems market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Acuity Knowledge Partner, MyComplianceOffice Ltd, Abel Noser Holdings LLC, Aquis Exchange PLC, BAE Systems Plc, b-next holding AG, CRISIL Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nasdaq, Inc., NICE Ltd., OneMarketData, LLC, Scila, SIA SpA, SIH ACA Topco LP, Software AG, Solidus Labs Inc, SteelEye Ltd., Trading Technologies International Inc., Trapets AB, and Trillium Management, LLC.

Some companies with key offerings -

crisil.com - The company offers trade surveillance systems that include Advance Integrated Banking, Enhance Trading, and Investing, Asset Management and Servicing, Securities Finance, and Operating.

The company offers trade surveillance systems that include IBM Surveillance Insight for Financial Services, IBM Trade Surveillance Analytics, Trade Surveillance Toolkit, Pump-and-dump use case, Spoofing detection use case, Off-market use case, Front running use case, and Extending Trade Surveillance.

nasdaq.com - The company offers trade surveillance systems that include Statistical Milestones, Total Returns, and Daily Market Statistics.

nice.com - The company offers trade surveillance systems that include industry-leading detection algorithms, a modern and intuitive user interface, and a scalable enterprise platform.

acaglobal.com -The company offers trade surveillance systems that include technology, support, and managed services packages to help your risk and compliance teams optimize firm-wide trade surveillance testing.

Trade Surveillance Systems Market - Market Dynamics

Drivers - Factors such as rising demand for 360-degree trade surveillance, increasing demand for holistic surveillance solutions from the telecom industry, and the growing need to monitor trade activities will drive the growth of the Trade Surveillance Systems Market.

Challenges -The infrastructural requirements might hamper the market growth.

Trade Surveillance Systems Market - Segmentation Analysis

By Component, the market is classified into solutions and services.

the market is classified into solutions and services. By Deployment, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud-based

the market is classified into on-premise and cloud-based By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , North America , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America .

Trade Surveillance Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 878.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.29 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, India, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acuity Knowledge Partner, MyComplianceOffice Ltd, Abel Noser Holdings LLC, Aquis Exchange PLC, BAE Systems Plc, b-next holding AG, CRISIL Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Nasdaq, Inc., NICE Ltd., OneMarketData, LLC, Scila, SIA SpA, SIH ACA Topco LP, Software AG, Solidus Labs Inc, SteelEye Ltd., Trading Technologies International Inc., Trapets AB, and Trillium Management, LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

