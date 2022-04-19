Trade Surveillance Systems Market size worth $ 3,977.34 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 19.83% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing illegal trade activities in financial institution, growing market manipulations and other illegal activities across internet, increasing demand for surveillance solutions are the factors driving the Trade Surveillance Systems Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Trade Surveillance Systems Market" By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market size was valued at USD 935.25 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3,977.34 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.83% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market Overview

The market is cluttering with increasing instances of erroneous or abusive trading, which results in huge losses for the overall public as a whole. The need for a proper monitoring tool to avoid such circumstances drives the market for Trade Surveillance Systems Market. Especially, in the financial sector, where pre and post-monitoring of trading activities are beneficial for fraud-free operations. Moreover, there is an increasing need for mandatory regulatory compliance as there is considerable growth in the usage of social media, hence further stimulating market growth. IT service providers, government authorities, consulting firms, and system integrators, among others, employ trade surveillance systems extensively.

Internal policy violations are a major driver behind the rapid rise in illegal trading in financial institutions, which is driving up demand for surveillance systems that can detect trade rule infractions. The trade surveillance system can also be used to achieve transparency and oversight in current market commerce. Behavioral analysis and trading pattern recognition are two trade surveillance technologies that can identify potential violations before they happen. Trading methods have evolved from manual to automated and algorithmic trading. These cutting-edge trading strategies have increased market capacity, decreasing human limits. Contrary to popular belief, it has increased the likelihood of trade manipulation, fraud, and noncompliance.

Key Developments

In September 2020 , SURVEIL-X, an AI-powered and cloud-native trade-related surveillance tool, has been launched by Nice Actimize, a provider of financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Nice Systems, Cinnober, Aquis Technologies, IPC, B-Next, Aca Compliance Group, SIA S.P.A., FIS, Software AG, NASDAQ.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market On the basis of Component, Deployment Type, and Geography.

Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Component

Solutions



Services

Trade Surveillance Systems Market, By Deployment Type

On-Premises



Cloud

Trade Surveillance Systems Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

