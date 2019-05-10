TradePMR Named a Winner of 2019 Excellence in Customer Service

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider, has been named a winner of the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group. TradePMR was one of seven small businesses from across the globe that was recognized as organization of the year for providing a differentiated level of customer service.

"Providing excellent customer service is a commitment we make every single day," said Robb Baldwin, founder and CEO, TradePMR. "Delivering white glove service to the advisors that work with TradePMR is a core company value. We want every advisor to know that we care about their business, their success and their clients. Thank you to Business Intelligence Group for recognizing our efforts to go above and beyond."

TradePMR's efforts to provide white glove service have not gone unnoticed by the financial services industry. Earlier this year, TradePMR earned top satisfaction marks for their Fusion technology platforms in the 2019 T3 Software Survey, conducted by industry veterans Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres. In the survey, with responses from more than 5,550 financial advisors, TradePMR's technology received an average rating of 8.31 (out of 10), the highest satisfaction rating among all custodian providers, and an increase for TradePMR over the 2018 rating of 7.85.

"As a technology provider, we want to ensure that we are providing innovation while prioritizing an advisor's convenience," continued Baldwin. "Our technology and our company are only successful if our technology enhances our advisors' workflows and supports a better experience without complicating their lives."

Over the past year, TradePMR rolled out numerous enhancements to its popular platform, including model and drift analysis, and custom model builder. In 2018, the firm built 31 custom technology features requested by advisors including deeper integrations with industry service providers such as Orion, Black Diamond, DocuSign and Redtail.

TradePMR will host its annual conference for financial advisors at the Eau Palm Beach Resort in Florida, May 22-24, 2019. For more information on the conference or its Fusion and Earnwise technology, email info@tradepmr.com.

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), helping to provide the innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Florida, works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

