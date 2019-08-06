TradePMR Recognized for '20-for-20 Initiative,' Named Industry Awards Finalist by WealthManagement.com

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider dedicated to serving registered investment advisors (RIAs), has been recognized as a finalist by WealthManagement.com for the 2019 Industry Awards.(2) The firm is recognized for its 2018 "20-for-20 Initiative," which celebrated the firm's 20th anniversary by organizing and participating in 20 service projects, all led and staffed by TradePMR employees.

Momentum continues in 2019: The technology and custodial services provider named to CIO Review's 50 Most Promising FinTech Solutions Providers of 2019.(1)

"Our team is passionate about the community they live in and the advisor community they serve," said Robb Baldwin, founder and CEO of TradePMR. "Thank you to the judges and team at Wealth Management for recognizing our efforts to build a better community in which to work and live."

Projects were selected by employees, led by employees, and supported a variety of causes including health, education, family services, pediatric cancer research, mental health, women's issues, breast cancer research and animal well-being. Among the recipients were the Ronald McDonald House, Boys and Girls Club, Alex' Lemonade Stand, Lyrics for Life, Tyler's Hope, NAMI and March for Babies.

AWARDS PROPEL GROWTH IN 2019

The Gainesville, Florida based company has also landed on CIO Review's 50 Most Promising FinTech Solutions Providers of 2019. The list recognizes organizations the CIO Review believes capable of leading their clients towards excellence by supporting them extensively.

2019 has been full of accolades for TradePMR. In February, TradePMR earned top satisfaction marks for their Fusion technology platform in the 2019 T3 Software Survey,(3) conducted by industry veterans Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres. In the survey, with responses from more than 5,500 financial advisors, TradePMR's "Custody Platform" received an average rating of 8.31 (out of 10), the highest satisfaction rating among all custodian providers surveyed, and an increase for TradePMR over its 2018 rating of 7.85.(4) In March, TradePMR earned a spot on the 2019 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology(5) list assembled by SourceMedia and Best Companies Group, which recognized their efforts to promote professional growth, personal connectivity and physical wellbeing. Most recently, the firm was named a winner of the 2019 Excellence in Customer Service Award(6) presented by Business Intelligence Group. TradePMR was one of seven small businesses from across the globe recognized as organization of the year for providing a differentiated level of customer service.

"I feel our momentum and determination to deliver the best possible technology and service has never been stronger – and it's only just now the beginning of August," continued Baldwin. "We have spent 20 years as a firm working up to this point and we are thrilled that the industry and RIAs are taking note."

Over the past year, TradePMR rolled out numerous enhancements to its platform, including model and drift analysis, and a custom model builder. In 2018, the firm built 31 custom technology features requested by advisors including deeper integrations with industry service providers such as Orion, Black Diamond, DocuSign and Redtail.

The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards program is intended to recognize firms that are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors. A record number of nominations were submitted this year. Of the more than 650 entries received from 262 companies, 166 organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the 71 qualifying categories. Winners will be announced during an awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on Sept. 12, 2019.

ABOUT TRADEPMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), helping to provide the innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

