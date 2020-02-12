Trader Interactive Acquires 4 Marketplaces from Cosby Harrison

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive , a leading marketplace and dealer services provider for the lifestyle vehicle and commercial equipment industries, today announced the acquisition of the NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, Tradequip and Trade-A-Plane marketplaces from The Cosby Harrison Company. The transaction illustrates Trader Interactive's commitment to vertical expansion in the commercial trucking and equipment industries, will facilitate international expansion beginning with the Rock & Dirt Español foreign language site, and provide new services to dealers and OEMs in all relevant industries.

The new marketplaces complement Trader Interactive's Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader and Aero Trader brands. The company also operates lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader and Snowmobile Trader.

NextTruck is a buy/sell digital listing service for commercial trucks and trailers. Rock & Dirt is a source for construction equipment, trucks, trailers, cranes, auctions, parts and attachments. Tradequip connects oil field equipment buyers and sellers worldwide. Trade-A-Plane has been a leading marketplace for aircraft for sale and aviation products and services since 1937.

As part of the acquisition:

All four new Trader Interactive marketplaces will retain their independent branding, supporting consumers' preference for multiple touchpoints on the path to purchase and helping maximize visibility of available vehicles and equipment for participating dealers and OEMs.

Jeff Dyer , Chief Revenue Officer for Cosby Harrison , is joining Trader Interactive as Associate Vice President in charge of the four new marketplaces. The majority of Cosby Harrison employees associated with those marketplaces will also join the Trader Interactive team, providing continuity for customers as well as deep familiarity with the new platforms.

, Chief Revenue Officer for , is joining Trader Interactive as Associate Vice President in charge of the four new marketplaces. The majority of employees associated with those marketplaces will also join the Trader Interactive team, providing continuity for customers as well as deep familiarity with the new platforms. Cosby Harrison will retain its WeatherTAP and WeatherTAP Pro weather forecasting services, marketing services division, and commercial printing services.

"We have made exceptional gains across our entire portfolio over the past few years, including strong increases in site traffic, market share and technology-driven services expansions that have generated more leads and sales for our customers," said Lori Stacy, CEO of Trader Interactive. "This transaction will continue to fuel our growth by increasing our penetration in the commercial space, enabling us to deepen our presence in the oil and gas equipment industry, adding a leading brand in the aviation sector, and giving us new ways to provide value to dealers and OEMs."

"The path to purchase today is largely digital, and Trader Interactive has mastered the art as well as the science of supporting both the supply and demand sides of marketplaces more than anyone else in our vertical sectors," said Adam Strachn, CEO of Cosby Harrison. "This transition will strengthen the offerings we've built, taking advantage of Trader's deep technology expertise, and leave our customers as well as visitors to our marketplaces in good hands."

The transaction closed on February 10, 2020. Financial details were not disclosed.

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader, as well as commercial vehicle marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com .

About Cosby Harrison

The Cosby Harrison Company offers buy/sell web-based products and services for the aviation, heavy construction, commercial trucking, and oil and gas industries as well as signage and commercial printing services. For more information, visit https://www.cosbyharrison.com/.

