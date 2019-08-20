Trader Interactive Debuts 'Trader Intelligence' Reports on Dealer Marketplace Activity

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive , a leading marketplace and dealer services provider for the lifestyle vehicle and commercial equipment industries, today announced a major expansion of its dealer reporting services to help marketplace customers optimize their listing strategy. The new dealer performance reports examine 30 different measures of consumer engagement. Report highlights include listing strength, off-site impressions, and competitive metrics for the local market for advertisers of Cycle Trader , RV Trader , Commercial Truck Trader , and Equipment Trader .

Available immediately, the new reports leverage customized analytics that provide richer and deeper insights enabling dealers to gauge both the strengths and weaknesses of their listing products. These industry exclusive data-based insights are not available through any other marketplace provider.

The reports are the first components of a new Trader Intelligence suite of reporting and analytics tools being developed by a team led by Jason Groesser , who joined Trader Interactive as VP of Analytics & Data Strategy earlier this year. Groesser previously held similar positions at TrueCar and AutoTrader, where his work helped build dealer revenues and competitive advantage.

"Our marketplaces attract more than 9 million unique visitors every month, capturing a massive amount of data that provides detailed visibility into consumer search behavior and associated listing performance. We have spent the past year expanding our data science team and building out our data infrastructure in order to share that information with dealers and OEMs," said Lori Stacy, CEO of Trader Interactive. "These new reports are the first step in a broad initiative to create leading-edge tools to help dealers and brands fine-tune their online marketing efforts."

Trader Interactive's new dealer performance reports include:

Detailed consumer engagement metrics – Data includes total search impressions, listing detail page views, click-throughs to the dealer's website and map/directions, phone calls and emails generated, printed and saved listings, listing videos viewed, leads and interactions, and more.

Data includes total search impressions, listing detail page views, click-throughs to the dealer's website and map/directions, phone calls and emails generated, printed and saved listings, listing videos viewed, leads and interactions, and more. Listing strength – Reports show the percentage of dealer inventory listings that include unit price, more than five photos, and descriptions with more than 250 characters, making it possible to pinpoint information gaps that may be limiting leads.

Reports show the percentage of dealer inventory listings that include unit price, more than five photos, and descriptions with more than 250 characters, making it possible to pinpoint information gaps that may be limiting leads. Off-site impressions – Dealers who use Trader Interactive's marketplace enhancements will also see the results of those services, including total banner ad impressions and clicks; social retargeting impressions and clicks created by serving up ads about previously viewed listings and related dealer inventory when consumers browse Facebook or Instagram; and more.

Dealers who use Trader Interactive's marketplace enhancements will also see the results of those services, including total banner ad impressions and clicks; social retargeting impressions and clicks created by serving up ads about previously viewed listings and related dealer inventory when consumers browse Facebook or Instagram; and more. Competitive market insights – For the first time, dealers listing their inventory on any Trader Interactive marketplace can compare their performance to groups of five or more local dealers. Competitive metrics are shown in composite with no identification of individual dealers, ensuring confidentiality while simultaneously enabling users to benchmark their own performance against their peers' to help guide their listing strategy.

The new reports can be generated by dealer, line of business, state, designated market area, or a composite dealer group by the month. They are available exclusively through Trader Interactive account representatives, who customize each report to the dealer's specifications and meet with the dealer to review the results. To request a report, email client.insights@traderinteractive.com .

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, commercial truck, and equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's innovative digital marketplaces leverage artificial intelligence on a cloud platform to improve the lifestyles and livelihoods of consumers, customers and employees by seamlessly connecting people to vehicles for work and play. Trader Interactive's family of "Trader" brands includes lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader, as well as commercial equipment segments Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader. In addition, the company powers thousands of dealership websites through Commercial Web Services and RV Web Services, and offers unique data insights and technology that assist dealers in more effectively running and marketing their dealerships as well as better serving their customers. The company has more than 350 employees and is based in Norfolk, VA. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com .

SOURCE Trader Interactive

Related Links

https://www.traderinteractive.com

