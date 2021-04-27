Trader Interactive Launches Cutting-Edge, Marine-Only Marketplace: Boatline

NORFOLK, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive, parent company to premier online recreation and commercial vehicle marketplace sites, has launched its marine-only site, Boatline. Accessible at Boatline.com, the site will connect private sellers and dealers of popular types of personal boats with interested buyers.

"I'm delighted to expand our family of brands to include Boatline," said Lori Stacy, CEO of Trader Interactive. "Our power watercraft site, PWCtrader.com, experienced record growth in 2020, posting an increase in traffic up over 73% year-over-year in Q4. With the events of 2020, people have looked for ways to connect with their families, and we're excited to add boats to our recreational offerings."

In 2020, the marine space showed record growth, paving the way for a new trusted path to purchase via Boatline. The boating industry saw record sales last year, reporting an increase of 12% in retail unit sales of power boats when compared to 2019. With projections promising continued scalability, dealers will need support in navigating unprecedented waters.

Boatline will leverage the industry-best functionality perfected by Trader Interactive on its other marketplace sites, as well as next-gen technology specifically designed with boat shoppers and sellers in mind. Paige Bouma, Executive Vice-President for Trader Interactive explained, "The suite of products available to Boatline dealers solves some of their biggest concerns - expanding the reach of their business, getting their inventory in front of the right buyers, and communicating with leads quickly and authentically. Through marketplace listings, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services, Search Engine Marketing (SEM) advertising options, and top-tier reporting, dealers will streamline and improve their businesses."

Those interested in listing their boats on the marketplace site will be able to do so through Boatline customer support services to minimize the manual work required by the dealer staff. Dealers working with Boatline will be provided with key insights drawn from TraderTraxx, a unified platform focused on thoughtful lead management, as well as proprietary research directly from Boatline. Buyers can expect the fastest loading marketplace in the marine industry and a top-tier, high-quality shopping experience.

"With over 30 years of experience building best-in-class marketplace sites, we are confident Boatline will bring ingenuity and best practices to the marine market," said Stacy. "After generating over 15 million connections between sellers and buyers through our suite of marketplace sites in 2020, this new venture will make 2021 a banner year."

For more information, visit www.Boatline.com

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers, sellers, and renters in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatline, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle and equipment marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com .

CONTACT: Jennifer Greenneff, [email protected]

SOURCE Trader Interactive, LLC

Related Links

www.traderinteractive.com

