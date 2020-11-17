Trader Interactive Wins International & American Awards for Search Team Results

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trader Interactive announced their Audience Growth Team was named the winner of the "Best Global In-House Team" category at the 2020 Global Search Awards, and "Best Use of Search - Automotive" and "Best Use of Data (SEO)" at the 2020 US Search Awards. The team also made the shortlist of nominees for "Best Use of Search in Automation (SEO)" and "Best Use of Search in Automotive (PPC)" at the Global Search Awards and "Best In-House Team" at the US Search Awards.

Trader Interactive connects consumers with for-sale and for-rent inventory in the powersports, RV, watercraft, aircraft, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries via ownership and operation of numerous online marketplaces. The company's Audience Growth Team is tasked with expanding the audience for each of those marketplace websites through various digital marketing channels, such as organic search engine optimization (SEO) and paid search engine marketing (SEM) methods. 9,000 dealers post listings on Trader Interactive's marketplace sites, all of whom benefit from the expertise of the award-winning Trader Interactive team. In addition to the work on Trader Interactive's own sites, the Audience Growth Team also supports hundreds of dealers through targeted search, web services, and digital marketing services.

Both the Global and US Search Awards are managed by Don't Panic, one of the world's preeminent awards organizers with robust entry and evaluation processes judged by leading industry experts. The Global event took place virtually on September 8, 2020, and the US awards were announced on October 29, 2020. Both events celebrate the very best in Pay-Per-Click (PPC), SEO, and Content Marketing, recognizing agencies, campaigns, and teams from across the world.

"We really liked [Trader Interactive's] focus on the specific metrics for PPC, while still focusing on organic as well," said awards Judge Motoko Hunt of AJPR during the presentation of the "Best Global In-House Team" award. "They had measurable, realistic, and challenging goals, and it was a well-executed strategy."

When highlighting Trader Interactive's "Best Use of Data" win at the US Search Awards, officials "...thought this entry demonstrated an excellent strategy with impressive results. Their objectives were clear and it shows they have done some great work, a stand out winner in this category!" The judges for their "Best Use of Search - Automotive" win shared similar praise, stating "This submission was incredibly well thought out and had all the right details to show the efficacy of the campaign."

Team categories at both the Global and US Search Awards were judged on nominees' ability to "demonstrate an ongoing and sustained commitment to delivering best practices while showing a creative and innovative approach to search." Information considered by the judges included details about the team, team objectives, recent campaign examples, recent achievements, and challenges.

"Our team is honored to win these prestigious, international and domestic awards, as well as to make the shortlist in other categories, validating all our hard work over the past year," said Simon Heseltine, Vice President of Audience Growth at Trader Interactive. "Traffic collectively across our owned and operated marketplace sites highlighted in the awards submissions is up 40% year-over-year, demonstrating the dedicated, strategic work accomplished by our Audience Growth Team in very challenging times. As an organization that also proudly supports commercial and recreational vehicle dealers through SEO, SEM, and digital advertising services, our in-house expertise has been a tremendous value for, and brought great success to, our customers."

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatline, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com .

