Traders Fair Opens the Doors of Arabic Trading Industry in Egypt - March 30, 2019

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Finexpo, Inc. announced that international expo-forum Traders Fair (Financial Event), which has been already held in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, South Africa and India, is now coming to Egypt. The Arabic world of traders will gather in Cairo at Traders Fair this spring.

The event is going to welcome more than 2,000 visitors. This is an opportunity for traders to meet with brokers from all around the world, learn about their trading platforms and gain an introduction to the best financial markets.

Traders Fair and Gala Night 2019 - Egypt

Workshops, panel discussions, live demonstrations and other interactive sessions will be provided by key industry broker experts to offer many tips for traders.

Panel discussions will cover diverse topics such as security within the trading world (Stocks, Futures, Forex), MENA market strategies, breakthrough trading products and cryptocurrency and blockchain industries in Egypt and the rest of the world itself.

This flagship networking event is primarily created for individual traders but also can be a significant benefit to large businesses and industry professionals.

Famous analysts, globally renowned brokers, talented currency market players, stock exchanges, technology suppliers, investment companies and other financial institutions and organizations are welcomed to take part.

Valuable prizes such as the latest models of gadgets and motorbikes are going to be given away during the expo.

Registration provides visitors with free access to the seminars, workshops and exhibition.

Join the main traders' event via https://egypt.tradersfair.com.

SOURCE Finexpo Inc.