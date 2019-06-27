TradeStation and TradingView Announce API Integration Collaboration for Enhanced Execution Capabilities

PLANTATION, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation"), a Monex Group company and award-winning* online broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with TradingView, Inc. ("TradingView") that enables TradingView users who are also TradeStation brokerage customers access to TradeStation's order execution service while continuing to have access to TradingView, a comprehensive financial platform where users can analyze, discuss & trade financial instruments. This strategic collaboration will allow existing TradeStation customers to use TradingView to support their trading objectives while maintaining access to TradeStation's robust order execution.

"As a fellow industry player in finance technology, TradingView shares not only our focus on innovation, but the value we place on offering our customers an easy-to-use platform, customer community and educational resources," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc. "Through this strategic agreement we can offer our clients the best of both worlds to grow the trading community and help shape the future of online trading."

TradingView's next-gen web-based charting is carefully engineered for interactivity, and for desktops and devices like tablets and phones, giving users a complete experience to trade multiple asset classes from any device during market hours. TradingView users can receive immediate and customized alerts on breaking news, connect with other users, write down thoughts and scout the most active stocks of the day, on-the-go, through a comprehensive suite of tools.

"Integration with TradeStation will provide our customers who choose TradeStation as their broker with the order functionality tools they value while taking advantage of the execution quality for which TradeStation is known as an established broker for more than 18 years," said Denis Globa, CEO of TradingView. "We're extremely excited that our customers will now be able to realize the power of a multi-asset class, self-clearing US broker for the first time."

The agreement is expected to be completed by August 2019. New TradeStation equity accounts, including those that are opened by TradingView customers, that fund by July 31, 2019 will receive commission-free trading for the remainder of the calendar year**.

To learn more about TradingView, please visit TradingView.com.

To learn more about TradeStation Securities, please visit TradeStation.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & CME) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant (FCM), and a member of major stock, options and futures exchanges in the United States. The company's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services, and hosts the TradingApp® Store.

Commission-free trades are defined as opening and closing equities and options trades for eligible accounts via TradeStation without being charged any commissions during the Promotion Period, subject to the exceptions listed above and below. Commission-free equities trading applies to equities trades of up to 10,000 shares; for each order of more than 10,000 shares, a $0.001 per-share charge will be assessed on the number of shares in excess of 10,000. Directly routed equities orders will be charged an additional $0.005 per share. There will be no base commission for options up to 50 contracts per trade, after which there will be a $0.50 per-contract charge. There will be a $1.00 per-contract fee for index options. Direct routing options orders will incur an additional fee of $1.00 per contract. No option cancellation fees apply.

This promotional offer does not apply to charges associated with overnight fees, regulatory fees or other account fees and charges, including margin interest, if any. Your account will be considered and approved or disapproved based on all relevant factors, including your financial situation and trading experience. Prices, fees, costs and terms are subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Additional restrictions apply. TradeStation reserves the right to terminate this offer or change the terms and conditions at any time.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

** Only new Entity (non-Institutional), Individual, Joint or IRA equities accounts that are applied for with the correct promotional code entered for this offer, and are approved, opened and funded with new money between June 1, 2019 and July 31, 2019, are eligible for this promotional offer. New Institutional accounts and new Entity (non-Institutional), Individual, Joint or IRA accounts funded with money transferred from an existing TradeStation account are not eligible for this TradeStation promotional offer. If all conditions of this promotional offer are met, the new TradeStation customer can qualify for commission-free trades made during the promotion period from June 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 (the "Promotion Period"). An eligible account will automatically receive commission-free trades during the month in which the account is opened. Thereafter, in order to qualify for commission-free trades in any subsequent month during the Promotion Period, the account must complete six or more equity or options trades during the prior month. If the minimum number of trades is not met in any month during the Promotion Period, then standard commissions (based on the type of account and commission plan the customer has selected) will apply during the following month. After the Promotion Period, standard commissions apply based on the type of account and selected commission plan.

About TradingView, Inc.

TradingView is a comprehensive, all-in-one financial platform where users analyze, discuss & trade financial instruments. Millions of self-directed traders & investors use the platform on a daily basis. TradingView's open and free chart components are unsurpassed on the financial web and have been integrated into thousands of websites, exchanges & applications globally. For free charts for your website visit TradingView.com/widget. For more information, visit TradingView.com.

SOURCE TradeStation Securities, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.TradeStation.com

