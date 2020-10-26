TradeStation® Crypto Leverages Zero Hash Lending Settlement Infrastructure to Bring Efficiency and Scalability to the Crypto Lending Market

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Crypto, Inc. (TradeStation Crypto), a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., today announced a strategic relationship with Zero Hash, an API driven financial institution, to manage its digital asset loan book. Through the collaboration, TradeStation Crypto can streamline loan submission and settle digital assets, benefiting from Zero Hash's automation and real-time valuation feeds. TradeStation Crypto and its loan counterparties can now enjoy greater efficiency throughout the loan lifecycle.

Zero Hash's lending product enables TradeStation Crypto to bring scale and efficiency to the crypto lending marketplace. As one of the first brokers to adopt this technology, TradeStation Crypto brings higher levels of institutionalization and maturity into the digital asset space.

Zero Hash provides the infrastructure to automate collateral management and loan settlement, thereby helping manage counterparty risk and simplifying the acceptance of multiple forms of collateral. In short, this allows TradeStation Crypto to introduce some of the sophistication common in the equity repo markets to digital asset lending.

Key features of the "Zero Hash Lending Infrastructure" include:

Balance: Verify real-time account balances and deposits across crypto assets, with ownership validation.

Verify real-time account balances and deposits across crypto assets, with ownership validation. Collateral Management: Monitor in real time and automate the management of calls for additional collateral and collateral refunds.

Monitor in real time and automate the management of calls for additional collateral and collateral refunds. Multiple Collateral Types: Collateral can be posted in over 15 digital assets and 20+ fiat pairs.

Collateral can be posted in over 15 digital assets and 20+ fiat pairs. Loan history: Access detailed loan history with real-time transaction updates across 600+ transaction pairs.

"The Crypto lending space has experienced great growth in 2020, driven by attractive yields on crypto asset loans. There is a need for automation in the crypto lending space. Automation is the only way to bring scale and achieve higher levels of institutionalization in the marketplace," said James Putra, Senior Director of Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto.

"TradeStation Crypto is paving the way for institutional firms to engage in crypto lending. This lending product is one of the most exciting innovations in the space. We are looking forward to seeing how these new products will bring scale and efficiency to the crypto lending space," said Edward Woodford, Zero Hash's co-founder, and CEO. "We look forward to continuing our close working relationship to help make lending cryptocurrency as accessible and intuitive as possible."

Click here for more information on TradeStation Crypto functions and services.

About TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

TradeStation Crypto is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers cryptocurrency brokerage services for self-directed online traders. For more information about the benefits and features of TradeStation Crypto, please visit www.tradestationcrypto.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to stocks, ETFs, options and futures trading at the major U.S. stocks, ETFs and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash's mission is to empower innovators by delivering access to the financial system 2.0. Zero Hash enables developers and businesses to focus on building experiences and products. We power your favorite brokerage app or neo bank to offer BTC, provide the rails to the 2.0 payment processors, give platforms the ability to facilitate instantaneous cross border payments and eliminate complexity for moving assets for the world's largest liquidity providers.

Zero Hash is a FinCEN-registered Money Service Business as well as a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in more than 45 states (providing coverage to roughly 99% of the US population). Zero Hash also holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS and is a registered MSB with FINTRAC in Canada.

Zero Hash offers the complete suite of settlement services for digital assets and has complete dexterity in being able to settle any two-sided transactions it receives including spot, forwards, loans and single-sided payments for payments processors.

In 2019, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the Profit & Loss Readers' Choice Awards.

SOURCE TradeStation Crypto, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.tradestationcrypto.com

