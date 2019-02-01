TradeStation Voted Best "Trading System-Stocks" and Best "Trading System-Futures" for the Fifteenth Consecutive Year, and Best in Two Other Categories by TASC Readers

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation, a Monex Group company and award-winning* broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, won awards in four categories in the 2019 Readers' Choice Awards given by Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine.

Stocks & Commodities readers voted TradeStation best for "Trading System–Stocks" and best for "Trading System–Futures" for the fifteenth consecutive year. Readers also voted TradeStation best for "Real-Time/Delayed Data" for the ninth year in a row and tenth time overall, and best "Trading Centers/Schools/Training" for the fifth consecutive year.

"We're honored that the readers of Stocks & Commodities have once again recognized TradeStation as the industry's premier platform for trading both stocks and futures," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation Group, Inc.

"This 15-year run is a remarkable accomplishment," Bartleman added. "Stocks & Commodities readers are some of the industry's most exacting traders, educators and developers, and we take their opinions very seriously. These awards are an important annual benchmark by which we judge the success of our efforts to always be improving TradeStation's trading technology and educational outreach programs."

"We're also pleased to see TradeStation recognized for a fifth consecutive year in the category of 'Trading Centers/Schools/Training,'" added Michael Burke, TradeStation Vice President for Client Training and Education. "We've continued to build out our educational offerings, from daily webinars, market briefings and blog posts to week-long 'TradeStation Master Class' training sessions. More so than ever before, we're committed to providing the tools and training our clients need to trade today's markets with confidence."

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

For more than 30 years, the TradeStation Group companies have been pioneering leaders in the online trading industry, committed to delivering the best trading technology, brokerage services, trading education and support to individual and institutional traders. TradeStation's award-winning trading and analysis platforms offer access to equities, options and futures trading at the major U.S. equities and options exchanges and market centers, as well as the major futures exchanges. TradeStation's clients have access to the powerful tools needed to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate custom trading strategies, and its mobile and web trading apps allow clients to take the power of the TradeStation trading experience on the go. TradeStation also provides a vast array of educational offerings to help beginning and advanced clients learn online trading and investing skills to help them meet their trading and investment objectives.

