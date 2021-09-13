Tradewind Voyages Appoints Discover The World as North American Representative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Voyages has announced, in conjunction with the launch of their Caribbean Cruise Program, the appointment of Discover the World as its general sales agent (GSA) in charge of sales and marketing in the US and Canada.

Commenting on the launch and partnership, Tradewind Voyages CEO Alan McGrory said, "We are thrilled to offer our guests the opportunity to experience the smaller ports of call and to visit so many beautiful destinations in the Caribbean. We're also delighted to open sales to travels from North America for the first time, thanks to the appointment of Discover the World as our GSA. We thank our agent partners and their clients for their support and hope our Safe Sailing policy will instill further confidence in booking with us. We look forward to welcoming everyone on board."

Troy Cranmer, Head of Cruise Discover the World, added, "Our teams in Canada and the USA are honored to be part of this milestone for Tradewind Voyages and are looking forward to bringing this incredible product to North America."

Golden Horizon, the world's largest tall ship, will make her inaugural voyage in the region from Barbados with the first of 21 round trips departing on Nov. 11,2021 through March 31,2922. Safe Sailing protocols have also been implemented to ensure the wellbeing of guests and crew, which include a fully COVID vaccinated policy plus complimentary, pre boarding antigen testing.

Voyages on Golden Horizon for the 2021/22 Caribbean Collection include:

Undiscovered Caribbean : escape to some of the region's most unspoiled islands in search of hidden beaches and natural wonders.

: escape to some of the region's most unspoiled islands in search of hidden beaches and natural wonders. Caribbean's Hidden Gems: enjoy a slower pace of life on this relaxed sailing around some of the Caribbean's best-kept secrets.

Hidden Gems: enjoy a slower pace of life on this relaxed sailing around some of the best-kept secrets. Icons of the Caribbean : discover exquisite beaches, national parks and historical treasures on some of the favorite Caribbean islands.

"We feel extremely privileged to represent the world's largest tall ship and work side by side with Tradewind Voyages," said Jane Clementino, Director of Discover Canada. "This unique sailing experience creates an unprecedented vacation opportunity for travelers

For more information about Tradewind Voyages, visit www.tradewindvoyages.com. For more information about Discover the World, visit www.discovertheworld.com or call +1 480 707 5566

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

SOURCE Discover the World

Related Links

http://www.discovertheworld.com

