Tradewind Voyages Confirms Caribbean Program For 2021/22 season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Voyages has officially launched its Caribbean program with sales in North America. The world's largest tall ship, Golden Horizon, will make her inaugural voyage in the region from Barbados on 11 Nov., 2021. Safe Sailing protocols have also been implemented to ensure the wellbeing of guests and crew, which include a fully COVID vaccinated policy plus complimentary pre boarding antigen testing.

There are 21 departures offered between 11 Nov., 2021 and 31 March, 2022 all of which are round trips from Barbados. Each voyage is seven nights' duration including all meals and soft drinks.

Voyages on Golden Horizon for the 2021/22 Caribbean Collection include:

Undiscovered Caribbean : escape to some of the region's most unspoiled islands in search of hidden beaches and natural wonders. Spend a day sailing before venturing on to Charlotteville in Tobago , St George's in Grenada , Mayreau in the Grenadines , Kingstown in St Vincent and Soufriere Bay in St Lucia

escape to some of the region's most unspoiled islands in search of hidden beaches and natural wonders. Spend a day sailing before venturing on to Charlotteville in , in , Mayreau in the , in St Vincent and Soufriere Bay in Caribbean's Hidden Gems : enjoy a slower pace of life on this relaxed sailing around some of the Caribbean's best-kept secrets – Roseau in Dominica , Fort de France in Martinique and Port Elizabeth in Bequia, as well as Iles de Saintes in Guadeloupe

Hidden Gems enjoy a slower pace of life on this relaxed sailing around some of the best-kept secrets – in , Fort de in and Port Elizabeth in Bequia, as well as Iles de Saintes in Icons of the Caribbean : discover exquisite beaches, national parks and historical treasures on some of the favourite Caribbean islands: Barbados , Antigua and St Lucia . This voyage also stops at St Kitts , St Barts and Antigua .

Commenting on the launch, CEO Tradewind Voyages Alan McGrory said, "We are thrilled to offer our guests the opportunity to experience the smaller ports of call and to visit so many beautiful destinations in the Caribbean. We're also delighted to open up sales to travelers from North America for the first time, thanks to the appointment of Discover the World as our GSA. Once again, we thank our agent partners and their clients for their support and hope that our Safe Sailing policy will instil further confidence in booking with us. We look forward to welcoming everyone on board."

In addition to all guests and crew being double vaccinated, Safe Sailing protocols will also include testing and health screening, responsible social distancing and medical services with highly qualified staff.

Golden Horizon's design is based on France II, a legendary square-rigged tall ship built in 1913, and is inspired by Tea Clippers and Cape Horners. Boasting five bars, impressive spa facilities, three pools, a spectacular dining room with central skylight for top-notch dining and a high staff-to-guest ratio means that first-class service is guaranteed for everyone traveling with Tradewind Voyages. Its 140 cabins all offer ocean views.

For further queries on Tradewind Voyages please call Guest Services for Canada: 437 826 9600 or US: 480 405 8808 or email at [email protected].

