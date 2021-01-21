TradeZero America Reports 500% Growth In 2020 Trading Volume

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZero America, a Brooklyn, New York-based online broker dealer that provides access to commission-free stock and options trading, reported a 500% increase in trading volume on its platform in 2020. Short selling was up 300% last year and new TradeZero America accounts rose 600%. The value of trading volume increased by more than 460%.

"With new investors in the market and traders more active during the pandemic, we have seen an exponential surge in all of our metrics. We have attracted a substantial number of new clients to the TradeZero America platform, and investors are opening and maintaining larger accounts. User engagement has doubled in the past six months, with more volume driven by more investors. We're proud that we have and continue to provide our clients with consistent and reliable service even on the heaviest trading days," said Dan Pipitone, TradeZero America co-founder.

Launched in 2019, TradeZero America provides access to commission-free trading, with direct access to U.S. stock and options market centers and professional-level tools for retail investors. TradeZero America offers a suite of easy-to-use desktop, web-based and mobile platforms for all types of traders, so investors can choose the level that's right for them.

TradeZero America also specializes in offering its clients access to a wide array of locate shares for short selling via its stock locate feature built into all its platforms. The locator also allows TradeZero America clients to sell their locates to other TradeZero traders who can then use them for their own short selling, a patent-pending feature. With the locate buy back functionality, TradeZero clients have collectively recycled millions of shares for symbols that were out of supply with other vendors, resulting in facilitating tens of thousands more short trades, Pipitone said.

In 2020, TradeZero America announced direct market center access routing that allows traders to select the individual exchange or market center where orders are routed for execution, a service that is commission free for investors who maintain a minimum account balance of $30,000.

TradeZero America provides the individual investor with professional-grade tools, such as Market Depth stock data and hotkeys, typically used by professional traders and hedge funds. TradeZero America has extended trading hours, from 4 am ET to 8 pm ET, so investors can trade pre-market and post-market. Customer support is available 24/7 via website live chat, with live trading support during trading hours.

Looking ahead to 2021, Pipitone said it is likely that market uncertainty and volatility will continue.

"It will be interesting to see what happens with the gains of 2020 and if the market becomes even more choppy this year. Regardless of market performance, our goal is to provide investors with the tools and innovation for an exceptional trading experience," he said.

About TradeZero America

TradeZero America, Inc. www.tradezero.us is a New York-based online broker dealer that offers retail investors commission free stock trading and direct market center access to US stocks and options. TradeZero's advanced suite of desktop, web-based and mobile software platforms accommodate all types of retail investors. ZeroPro delivers speed and functionality for active investors, ZeroWeb has dynamic features for both active and beginning investors, and Zero Free is the company's free real-time browser-based trading system. Investors on the go can access their accounts and trade via the TradeZero America mobile app. TradeZero America's innovative features include capabilities for stock shorting and unparalleled 24/7 customer support. TradeZero America is a member of FINRA (www.finra.org) and SIPC (www.sipc.org).

Trading securities in general and particularly short selling securities may result in losses beyond your initial investment.

