Tradier Survey Finds 55% Believe Economy Could See New Lows

42% of retail traders say they traded "more often" during the recent market downturn than before, according to trader sentiment survey from leading trading platform. indicating a "Graduation effect" to engage actively in all market conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier, a next generation brokerage solution provider that powers one of the largest communities of active equity and options traders in the market, unveiled their Retail Trader Sentiment survey, gauging investor concerns on the economy, market conditions, and crypto heading into the remainder of 2022. With its unique model, Tradier powers trading from hundreds of active trading platforms globally giving the firm a 'Driver Seat" view of retail sentiments and trading behavior.

The survey, which took place last month, was sent to a randomized group of Tradier's clients, account holders, and customer prospects.

"The retail self-directed market has changed over the last five years, with an additional 25M new brokerage account holders who have faced a rapid graduation effect due to the pandemic and new technology. We wanted to examine what retail traders are thinking and how they are planning to trade over the next few months," said Dan Raju, CEO of Tradier. "This survey gave us a first-hand look at what's in the minds of today's active retail investor."

Key takeaways include:

Half of the respondents surveyed said they are concerned with the current market volatility.

42% of respondents said they traded "more often" since the recent market downturn.

38% of retail traders surveyed are anticipating bitcoin's trading price will close the year around the high $30,000 price range.

price range. 55% of those surveyed rely on market resources to get their investing news, addressing a common misconception, as only 7% get their news from social media sources like Reddit.

55% of respondents think the economy will continue to get worse for the remainder of the year .

Individuals did not receive compensation or likewise for their participation in the survey.

