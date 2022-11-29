Trading Technologies extends TT® Premium Order Types market coverage to include four major APAC exchanges

Sophisticated algorithmic execution strategies available for products on SGX, JPX, ASX and HKEX

CHICAGO and SINGAPORE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, announced the addition of four major Asia-Pacific (APAC) exchanges to marketplaces supported by TT Premium Order Types , its new suite of sophisticated algorithmic execution strategies. Fully integrated with the TT platform, the highly advanced synthetic order types now support trading of products listed on Singapore Exchange (SGX Group). In addition, support for products traded on Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) and Japan Exchange Group (JPX) will be available before year end.

TT announced the expansion of the low-latency service for the global trading community at the FIA Asia Derivatives Conference in Singapore today. Other markets supported by TT Premium Order Types include Cboe Futures Exchange, CME Group, Eurex, Euronext, Intercontinental Exchange, the London Metal Exchange (LME) and Montréal Exchange. More markets will be added in the APAC region and globally based on client demand.

TT EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Guy Scott said: "We're excited to add these important APAC exchanges to our offering of best-of-breed synthetic order types, driven by quantitative modeling, available directly through the TT platform. Asset managers, hedge funds, trading groups, commodity firms and others can apply these value-added tools to round out their macro portfolios, improve their hedging capabilities, and explore new trading and arbitrage opportunities."

TT Premium Order Types are powered by proprietary technology to enable users to optimally manage orders and improve trade execution by using built-in, product-specific market intelligence that clients can employ across a range of global marketplaces. They can leverage quantitative modeling and back-testing to help strategize the order types they want to utilize based on their broader goals as well as micro- and macro-economic factors.

The product suite is a direct result of TT's acquisition in March of RCM-X, a technology provider of algorithmic execution strategies and quantitative trading products.

Built for a broad range of execution use cases, the TT Premium Order Types library includes:

TT Brisk: targeting arrival price and enhancing physical basis trades

TT Close: for executing intelligently into the settlement or market close

TT POV: in line with market activity to target a rate or in illiquid markets

TT Prowler: for iceberg-style execution with additional anti-gaming and liquidity capture features

TT Scale POV: to execute within a target range dependent on market conditions

TT TWAP+: for time-weighted average price execution evenly across time with intelligent sizing and distribution

TT VWAP+: for volume-weighted average price execution with expected liquidity, such as during settlement windows to mimic Trading at Settlement (TAS)

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.

SOURCE Trading Technologies