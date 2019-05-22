Tradipitant in the Treatment of Gastroparesis: Vanda Presents Clinical Trial Results at DDW 2019
May 22, 2019, 16:01 ET
WASHINGTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VANDA) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced the results of the Phase II study of tradipitant in gastroparesis were presented at Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2019 in San Diego, CA.
For more information on DDW 2019, please refer to https://ddw.org/home.
