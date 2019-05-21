Traditional and Emerging Spectroscopy Techniques in Life Sciences Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2023 with Profiles of Bruker, Danaher, Ionsense, JEOL, and Zurich Instruments
May 21, 2019, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Traditional and Emerging Spectroscopy Techniques in Life Sciences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study covers atomic, mass and molecular spectroscopy. It also covers the research institution, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, and other end-user market segments. The main geographical markets-North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of World (ROW)-are examined.
Technology status and market driving forces are discussed and analysed. Factors that influence each market are also highlighted, including the forces driving growth, industry alliances and acquisitions, applications in diagnostics and drug development and testing, food and beverage testing and other customer needs and competitive trends.
The market is being driven by a plethora of advances in the field of spectroscopy, improvements in mass spectrometry workflow and instruments, and miniaturization of handheld instruments. These innovations and advances are driving spectroscopy applications in key markets such as diagnostics, proteomics, clinical and others.
Furthermore, increasing adoption of spectroscopy-based analytical methods in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, surging demand of sophisticated equipment for measurement and high-performance testing, and growing adoption of spectrometric analysis in clinical and toxicological applications are major factors in the growth of the global market for spectroscopy.
Growth in the pharmaceutical sector, along with increasing R&D in the pharma and biotech industry, presents a huge growth opportunity for the spectroscopy market. Global economic and demographic trends driving the pharmaceutical market include a rising geriatric population and an associated rise in chronic diseases, increased urbanization and higher disposable incomes, greater government expenditure on healthcare and growing demand for more effective treatments.
Key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances are given for the three-year period from 2015 through June 2018. This report also examines the main patent trends within the industry and profiles 30 of the major companies in the spectroscopy market.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023
- A detailed description of ultraviolet and visible absorption spectroscopy (UV-VIS), infrared absorption spectroscopy (IRS), Raman spectroscopy, mass spectrometry (MS) and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR)
- Discussion about the background, key trends, and market opportunity analysis
- Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Ionsense Inc., JEOL Ltd., and Zurich Instruments AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- The scope of the Report
- Spectroscopy Technologies Overview
- Atomic Spectroscopy
- Mass Spectroscopy
- Molecular Spectroscopy
- Spectroscopy in Biotechnology
- Precision Medicine
- Application Overview
- Drug Development and Testing
- Environmental
- Clinical and Diagnostic
- Food and Beverage Testing
- Other Applications
- End User Overview
- Research Institutions
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
- Other End Users
- New Developments in Spectroscopic Applications
- Study of Interstitial Fluid (Interstitium)
- Critical-Depth Raman Spectroscopy Enables Home-Use Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring with the use of interstitium
- Nanoparticles Application for Cancer Detection Using Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy
- Application of Nanoparticles in Cancer Detection by Raman Scattering Based Techniques
- Vibrational Spectroscopy for Improved Analysis of Protein
- Simultaneous Fitting of Absorption Spectra and Their Second Derivatives for an Improved Analysis of Protein Infrared Spectra
- Fluorescence Detection to Bioinorganic Systems Using X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy
- Role of X-Ray Spectroscopy in Understanding the Geometric and Electronic Structure of Nitrogenase
- Raman Spectroscopy for Characterizing Aggregation of Therapeutic Proteins
- Combined Dynamic Light Scattering and Raman Spectroscopy Approach for Characterizing the Aggregation of Therapeutic Proteins
- Investment Analysis
- Drivers in the Market
- Demand for Molecular Spectroscopy in Environmental Screening
- Adoption of Spectroscopic-based Analytical Methods in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries
- Surging Demand for Sophisticated Equipment for Measurement and High-performance Testing
- Adoption of Spectrometric Analysis in Clinical and Toxicological Applications
- Technological Advances in Spectroscopy Market
- Competitive Landscape and Major Players by Region
- Market Share by Companies across Various Technologies
- Competitive Landscape
- Major Market Players, by Region
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Atomic Spectroscopy
- Atomic Emission Spectroscopy
- Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy
- Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy
- Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy
- Mass Spectrometry
- Market Drivers
- Molecular Spectroscopy
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy
- UV-Visible Spectroscopy
- Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy
- Near-Infrared Spectroscopy
- Raman Spectroscopy
- Fluorescence Spectroscopy
- Color Measurement Spectroscopy
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Drug Development and Testing
- NMR Molecular Technology in Drug Development and Testing
- Mass Spectroscopy Technology in Drug Development and Testing
- Demand for Drug Discovery and Development
- Research and the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Environmental
- Air Pollution Spectrometry
- Use of Spectroscopy in Water
- Clinical and Diagnostics
- Technological Developments and Advances
- Clinical Trials in Spectroscopy
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Food and Beverage Testing
- Other Applications
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
- Research Institutes
- Application of Raman Spectroscopy in Breast Cancer
- Atomic Spectroscopy in Research Institutes
- Applications of XRF Spectrometers in Medical Science
- Applications of XRF Spectrometers in Dental and Medical Analyses
- Common Research Uses for XRF Technology in Dental Applications
- Major Drivers
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Healthcare
- Other End Users
- Forensics Laboratories
- Food and Beverage Testing Industries
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (ROW)
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Selected U.S. Spectroscopy Patents
- Selected European Spectroscopy Patents
- Selected Japanese Spectroscopy Patents
Chapter 9 Spectroscopy Industry Structure
- Spectroscopy Industry Structure
- R&D
- Suppliers
- Manufacturing
- Distribution
- Sales and Service
- End Users
- Opportunities in Supply Chain
- Blockchain and Internet of Things
- Robotics
- Third-Party Logistics
- Major Players and Their Products
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- AB Sciex
- Advion Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- Ametek Inc.
- Aurora Biomed Inc.
- Avantes
- B&W Tek Inc.
- Bergmann Messgeraete Entwicklung (Bme)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bruker Corp.
- Danaher Corp.
- Dani Instruments Spa
- Evans Analytical Group
- Extrel
- Hiperscan Gmbh
- Horiba
- Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc.
- Ionsense Inc.
- Jasco Inc.
- Jeol Ltd.
- Kore Technology Ltd.
- MKS Instruments
- Ocean Optics
- Pendar Technologies, Llc
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Pfeiffer Vacuum Gmbh
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Waters Corp.
- Zurich Instruments Ag
