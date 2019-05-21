Traditional and Emerging Spectroscopy Techniques in Life Sciences Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2023 with Profiles of Bruker, Danaher, Ionsense, JEOL, and Zurich Instruments

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Traditional and Emerging Spectroscopy Techniques in Life Sciences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study covers atomic, mass and molecular spectroscopy. It also covers the research institution, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, and other end-user market segments. The main geographical markets-North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of World (ROW)-are examined.

Technology status and market driving forces are discussed and analysed. Factors that influence each market are also highlighted, including the forces driving growth, industry alliances and acquisitions, applications in diagnostics and drug development and testing, food and beverage testing and other customer needs and competitive trends.

The market is being driven by a plethora of advances in the field of spectroscopy, improvements in mass spectrometry workflow and instruments, and miniaturization of handheld instruments. These innovations and advances are driving spectroscopy applications in key markets such as diagnostics, proteomics, clinical and others.



Furthermore, increasing adoption of spectroscopy-based analytical methods in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, surging demand of sophisticated equipment for measurement and high-performance testing, and growing adoption of spectrometric analysis in clinical and toxicological applications are major factors in the growth of the global market for spectroscopy.



Growth in the pharmaceutical sector, along with increasing R&D in the pharma and biotech industry, presents a huge growth opportunity for the spectroscopy market. Global economic and demographic trends driving the pharmaceutical market include a rising geriatric population and an associated rise in chronic diseases, increased urbanization and higher disposable incomes, greater government expenditure on healthcare and growing demand for more effective treatments.

Key industry acquisitions and strategic alliances are given for the three-year period from 2015 through June 2018. This report also examines the main patent trends within the industry and profiles 30 of the major companies in the spectroscopy market.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of CAGRs through 2023

A detailed description of ultraviolet and visible absorption spectroscopy (UV-VIS), infrared absorption spectroscopy (IRS), Raman spectroscopy, mass spectrometry (MS) and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR)

Discussion about the background, key trends, and market opportunity analysis

Profiles of major companies of the industry, including Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Ionsense Inc., JEOL Ltd., and Zurich Instruments AG

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

The scope of the Report

Spectroscopy Technologies Overview

Atomic Spectroscopy

Mass Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Spectroscopy in Biotechnology

Precision Medicine

Application Overview

Drug Development and Testing

Environmental

Clinical and Diagnostic

Food and Beverage Testing

Other Applications

End User Overview

Research Institutions

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Other End Users

New Developments in Spectroscopic Applications

Study of Interstitial Fluid (Interstitium)

Critical-Depth Raman Spectroscopy Enables Home-Use Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring with the use of interstitium

Nanoparticles Application for Cancer Detection Using Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy

Application of Nanoparticles in Cancer Detection by Raman Scattering Based Techniques

Vibrational Spectroscopy for Improved Analysis of Protein

Simultaneous Fitting of Absorption Spectra and Their Second Derivatives for an Improved Analysis of Protein Infrared Spectra

Fluorescence Detection to Bioinorganic Systems Using X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy

Role of X-Ray Spectroscopy in Understanding the Geometric and Electronic Structure of Nitrogenase

Raman Spectroscopy for Characterizing Aggregation of Therapeutic Proteins

Combined Dynamic Light Scattering and Raman Spectroscopy Approach for Characterizing the Aggregation of Therapeutic Proteins

Investment Analysis

Drivers in the Market

Demand for Molecular Spectroscopy in Environmental Screening

Adoption of Spectroscopic-based Analytical Methods in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Surging Demand for Sophisticated Equipment for Measurement and High-performance Testing

Adoption of Spectrometric Analysis in Clinical and Toxicological Applications

Technological Advances in Spectroscopy Market

Competitive Landscape and Major Players by Region

Market Share by Companies across Various Technologies

Competitive Landscape

Major Market Players, by Region

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology

Atomic Spectroscopy

Atomic Emission Spectroscopy

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy

Atomic Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy

Mass Spectrometry

Market Drivers

Molecular Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

UV-Visible Spectroscopy

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

Fluorescence Spectroscopy

Color Measurement Spectroscopy

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Drug Development and Testing

NMR Molecular Technology in Drug Development and Testing

Mass Spectroscopy Technology in Drug Development and Testing

Demand for Drug Discovery and Development

Research and the Pharmaceutical Industry

Environmental

Air Pollution Spectrometry

Use of Spectroscopy in Water

Clinical and Diagnostics

Technological Developments and Advances

Clinical Trials in Spectroscopy

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Food and Beverage Testing

Other Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Research Institutes

Application of Raman Spectroscopy in Breast Cancer

Atomic Spectroscopy in Research Institutes

Applications of XRF Spectrometers in Medical Science

Applications of XRF Spectrometers in Dental and Medical Analyses

Common Research Uses for XRF Technology in Dental Applications

Major Drivers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Healthcare

Other End Users

Forensics Laboratories

Food and Beverage Testing Industries

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW)

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments

Selected U.S. Spectroscopy Patents

Selected European Spectroscopy Patents

Selected Japanese Spectroscopy Patents

Chapter 9 Spectroscopy Industry Structure

Spectroscopy Industry Structure

R&D

Suppliers

Manufacturing

Distribution

Sales and Service

End Users

Opportunities in Supply Chain

Blockchain and Internet of Things

Robotics

Third-Party Logistics

Major Players and Their Products

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

AB Sciex

Advion Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Ametek Inc.

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Avantes

B&W Tek Inc.

Bergmann Messgeraete Entwicklung (Bme)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bruker Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Dani Instruments Spa

Evans Analytical Group

Extrel

Hiperscan Gmbh

Horiba

Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc.

Ionsense Inc.

Jasco Inc.

Jeol Ltd.

Kore Technology Ltd.

MKS Instruments

Ocean Optics

Pendar Technologies, Llc

Perkinelmer Inc.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Gmbh

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corp.

Zurich Instruments Ag



