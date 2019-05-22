Traditional B&B bookings are up triple digits this summer -- here's where and when to book them

"Bed and breakfasts are this special hybrid for travelers because they offer the amenities of a hotel and the ambiance of an apartment rental," says Laura Molnar, senior marketing manager for Travelocity brand. "The experience appeals to travelers who crave a more customized experience, whether that's sharing a homecooked, locally sourced meal with their hosts or socializing with other guests."

Where to book a B&B

Vacation destinations across the South and Northeast – locales known for small town charm and Southern hospitality – remain the most popular for B&Bs in the U.S. However, some unexpected places are home to the highest guest ratings. Travelocity analyzed more than 10.4 million reviews and found bed and breakfasts ranked among the top places to stay in many states, including Pennsylvania, Colorado and California.

Top Guest-Rated B&Bs in the U.S. 1. The Brafferton Inn Gettysburg, PA 2,884 points 2. Old Santa Fe Inn Santa Fe, NM 2,813 points 3. 17Hundred90 Inn and Restaurant Savannah, GA 2,573 points 4. Queen Anne Bed and Breakfast Denver, CO 2,239 points 5. FogCatcher Inn Morro Bay, CA 1,980 points



*Points rating based on analysis of 10.4 million guest reviews on U.S. points of sale averaging three top review factors: overall rating, star rating and review volume. The resulting list features the highest-rated and most-reviewed properties for every state.

The Brafferton Inn in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, boasts the highest overall guest rating with more than 600 verified reviews. Guests staying at one of the oldest residences in Gettysburg enjoy the outdoor entertaining area, jacuzzi and complimentary breakfast and cookies. At the Queen Anne Bed & Breakfast in Denver, guests can choose to stay in one of four rooms featuring works designed by local artists or enjoy a meal featuring ingredients from their on-site garden.

B&Bs Overseas

Internationally, Rome topped the list for most B&B bookings followed by London and parts of Canada. Accommodations in Central and South America also appeared in top 10 this year with increased popularity in cities such as San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tulum, Mexico, and Quito, Ecuador.

Most Popular B&B Destinations Domestic International 1. Key West, FL 1. Rome, Italy 2. Savannah, GA 2. London, UK 3. St. Augustine, FL 3. Florence, Italy 4. New Orleans, LA 4. Niagara Falls, CA 5. Asheville, NC 5. San Juan, Puerto Rico 6. Charleston, SC 6. Montreal, CA 7. Newport, RI 7. Venice, Italy 8. Washington, DC 8. Tulum, Mexico 9. Santa Fe, NM 9. Quito, Ecuador 10. Provincetown, MA 10. Lisbon, Portugal



*Based on demand data from 2017 to 2018 on Travelocity.com.

Save on B&Bs this Summer

To help travelers save on their summer trips this year, Travelocity is sharing where to book bed and breakfasts for $200 or less. Prices are based on average daily rates from Memorial Day through Labor Day and include some of the site's most popular summer destinations, including Los Angeles, New Orleans, Rome and Montreal.

Cheapest U.S. B&B Destinations City, State Average Daily Rate Los Angeles, CA $169 New Orleans, LA $181 Santa Fe, NM $189 Provincetown, MA $197 Detroit, MI $200

Cheapest International B&B Destinations City, State Average Daily Rate Rome, Italy $129 Inverness, UK $132 Montreal, CA $141 Niagara Falls, CA $145 Florence, Italy $149

"B&Bs are an affordable option for many travelers, plus they can save even more with perks like meals, snacks and beverages already included in the price," Molnar says. "Don't forget to factor in transportation costs, too, since many are conveniently located in neighborhoods that wouldn't normally be open to hotels and tourists."

Molnar recommends searching for B&Bs using the Property Type filter at Travelocity.com. From there, guests can also search by review rating, price, location and amenities like free breakfast.

1 Based on demand data from 2017 and 2018 on Travelocity.com.

